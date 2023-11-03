Steven Tyler is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 1975, Us Weekly can confirm.

A woman named Jeanne Bellino filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith singer, now 75, on Thursday, November 2, claiming she was “sexually assaulted by Steven ‘Tyler’ Tallarico” in 1975 when she was “approximately 17 years old.”

“Jeanne is now 66 years old and suffered in silence and humiliated shame for so many years, and had the courage to now tell her story,” Bellino’s lawyer, Jeff Anderson, told Us in a statement on Thursday. “As horrific as it is, it’s powerful, and she wanted Latina women and girls to know they can stand up and speak out.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, Bellino met Tyler following a modeling gig in New York City in 1975. At the time, Bellino said she was waiting for a friend — who agreed to split the fair home to Queens, New York after their runway show — when the friend said she wanted to meet up with Aerosmith at the Warwick Hotel before leaving Manhattan.

“[The] Plaintiff and her friend met Tyler and his entourage and together they walked down 6th Avenue in Manhattan with around a half a dozen people who appeared to be bandmates and other people affiliated with Aerosmith band,” the documents read, claiming that after Bellino commented about one of Tyler’s song lyrics, he allegedly “became visibly irritated” and then “grabbed” her and “forced her into a phone booth.”

The “Walk This Way” singer allegedly held Bellino “captive” in the booth and “stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.”

Bellino recalled Tyler “humping her pretending to have sex” with her as “others stood by outside the phone booth laughing,” according to the docs. The then-teenager claimed that Tyler “forcefully inserted his tongue into [her] mouth, without her consent” and alleged that his “penis was erect and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants.”

She detailed trying to fight off the musician by grabbing “Tyler’s long hair” and raising her knee up before he “suddenly stopped and exited the booth.” The girl was in “shock and fear” as she put her clothes back together but didn’t flee the scene.

Instead, Bellino explained that she continued to walk with her friend, Tyler and the rest of the group as she was “relying upon her friend for transportation.” She claimed in the filing that once at the Warwick Hotel, Tyler once again forced himself on her.

“Steven Tyler again pinned Plaintiff against the wall, put his tongue down her throat and started humping Plaintiff, simulating sex. Tyler assaulted Plaintiff again as others stood by and watched,” she alleged, claiming that she “resisted and pulled his hair” before Tyler reportedly whispered in her ear, “I’m going in my room to do something quick.”

Bellino was “sobbing and afraid” as she sat in the hotel lobby. Moments later, one of Tyler’s “colleagues” reportedly told her, “OK, you can go up to his room.” At that point, Bellino “shook her head in defiance” and “bolted towards the door” at which time the doorman helped her hail a cab.

Decades later, Bellino is claiming that she “sustained physical, emotional, and psychological injuries, along with pain and suffering” at the hands of Tyler. Therefore, she is asking the court “for judgment against Defendant in an amount that will fully and fairly compensate Plaintiff for Plaintiff’s injuries and damages and for any other relief the Court deems appropriate.”

This is the second sexual assault case in less than one year that’s been brought against Tyler. The “Dream On” singer was accused of sexual assault in December 2022 by Julia Misley, who claimed that in 1973 when she was only 16 years old, she began a sexual relationship with Tyler.

Holcomb alleged in her lawsuit that the rocker also forced her to get an abortion. Tyler, for his part, denied the accusations in his own April filing, claiming that Misley, now 65, consented to their sexual relationship. He also argued that he had qualified immunity at the time because he was her one-time legal guardian, according to docs obtained by Us.

Tyler asked that Misley’s case be dismissed entirely because she allegedly “has not suffered any injury or damage” as a result of his actions.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tyler’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).