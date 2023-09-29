Fans dreaming of seeing Aerosmith one more time before they call it a day will have to “dream on” a little longer.

Weeks after the band postponed shows on their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour due to lead singer Steven Tyler suffering vocal cord damage, the band made a heartbreaking announcement on Friday, September 29. “Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care,” the band — which is currently made up of Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and drummer Joey Kramer (who isn’t touring with the group) — wrote in a statement.

Tyler, 75, is “receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the band said before breaking the bad news. “As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

With this news, Tyler added that he was “heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

The band noted that all the previously purchased tickets would be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds would be available for those unable to attend once those dates were announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

The tour suffered its first delay in mid-September. “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in a statement posted to the band’s Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Only the band’s shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, and Cleveland were affected at the time. The band had kicked off their tour at the start of the month at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and planned to continue their curtain call across North America through February 2024.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: All the New Music to Listen to This Fall: Taylor Swift and More The movie and TV release schedule may be in flux because of the ongoing strikes, but the music business is booming — and a slew of new music will arrive with fall’s cooler temperatures. No preview would be complete without Taylor Swift, who will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her second rerecorded album this year. “To […]

Along with the physical issues, Tyler has dealt with allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor in the 1970s. Julia Misley filed a lawsuit against the singer in December 2022, alleging that the “Sweet Emotions” singer engaged in sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In April, Tyler’s legal team argued that Misley consented to the relationship and that Tyler had qualified immunity as the now-65-year-old Misley’s one-time legal guardian. His team requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, claiming that Misley “has not suffered any injury or damage” due to his actions.