Aerosmith is putting a pause on their current farewell tour after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler, 75, wrote in a statement via the rock band’s Instagram on Monday, September 11. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The group’s upcoming shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington D.C., Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland have been rescheduled for late January and February. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates,” the Instagram post continued. “Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.”

Aerosmith kicked off their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour on September 2 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Following the newly announced hiatus, the band will return to the stage on October 11 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The tour will continue to travel across the country and Canada through February 2024.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Tyler’s injury comes during a year of personal issues for the singer. In December 2022, Julia Misley filed a lawsuit against Tyler, claiming he sexually assaulted her in the 1970s. According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times at the time, Misley alleged that she was persuaded by Tyler to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his child as a teen. (Tyler shares daughter Liv, 46, with ex Bebe Buell, daughter Mia, 44, with ex-wife Cyrinda Foxe and kids Chelsea, 34, and Taj, 32, with ex-wife Teresa Barrick.)

Tyler denied the accusations in April, claiming in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that his relationship with Misley was consensual. He also argued that he had qualified immunity, having been a one-time legal guardian of Misley, and requested the lawsuit to be dismissed as Misley “has not suffered any injury or damage.”

Related: All the New Music to Listen to This Fall: Taylor Swift and More The movie and TV release schedule may be in flux because of the ongoing strikes, but the music business is booming — and a slew of new music will arrive with fall’s cooler temperatures. No preview would be complete without Taylor Swift, who will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her second rerecorded album this year. “To […]

Tyler and his bandmates Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford are the latest musicians to postpone or cancel upcoming concert dates due to health scares. Earlier this month, fellow rock band Guns ‘N Roses postponed a performance in St. Louis, Missouri, due to a mysterious illness in the group.

Days earlier, Bruce Springsteen revealed he is suffering from peptic ulcer disease and had to postpone his remaining September performances to recover. In August, Paramore announced they were rescheduling several shows due to lead singer Hayley Williams’ ongoing lung infection.

While not medical-related, Ed Sheeran canceled his Saturday, September 9, Las Vegas concert one hour before showtime. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show,” he explained in an Instagram statement, noting it was “impossible to go forward with the show.”

Sheeran, 32, continued: “I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28th, and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”