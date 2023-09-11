Ed Sheeran upset fans after canceling his Las Vegas concert one hour before the show’s expected start time due to an apparent “safety issue” at the venue.

Sheeran, 31, was set to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 9, but informed fans last minute that plans had changed. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” he shared in an Instagram statement. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

The singer explained that the concert would be postponed for Saturday, October 28, noting “all purchased tickets will be valid” for the new date. “I’m so, so sorry x,” Sheeran concluded.

In a subsequent statement shared on Sunday, September 10, Sheeran went into further detail about the decision to cancel. “We really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything,” he wrote. “I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.

Despite his initial apology, many fans were still noticeably upset about the canceled show — and weren’t afraid to say so.

“There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade and zero communication,” one commenter claimed. “Watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting.”

Another said that the entire experience was “horrible,” especially in the heat.

“With us there were 35 people. Some who had flown in from all over, including Germany. We were being told that we needed to wait a half hour more and then another half hour …there were people in the lines throwing up and passing out,” a social media user wrote, adding that there was “so much poor communication” overall.

The concertgoer continued: “All of a sudden someone yelled it’s canceled. Everyone grabbed their phones, scrolling to find the post. After all these hours, our long car drive and an expensive hotel stay we now have to do it all over again? It’s just so unfortunate.”

While some fans aired their grievances with Sheeran, others came to his defense in the comments section.

“Stop adding guilt comments to try and make the man feel bad,” one person wrote. “Whatever happened is out of his control and obviously not something he wanted to begin with. It could be really personal; you have no idea. Hope everything is OK Ed.”

Another added, “Real fans understand that not everything is in our control.”

In Sunday’s post, Sheeran said refunds would be offered to those who were unable to attend the rescheduled show.

“If people still want to come, I promise it will be special. Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside,” he concluded. “We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x.”