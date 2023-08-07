Luke Bryan canceled three concerts in three days due to illness.

“This is such a frustrating weekend,” Bryan, 47, tweeted on Sunday, August 6, in a statement lamenting having to cancel his performance that day at the Watershed Music Festival. “‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still. This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya – Luke.”

Bryan’s set at the Washington State country music festival previously canceled a show in Salt Lake City on Friday, August 4. (The American Idol judge is currently on the road for his Country on Tour dates.)

“For the past couple of weeks I’ve been battling a head cold,” Bryan shared via Twitter on Friday. “I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform. Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better. I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight’s show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023.”

One day later, on Saturday, August 5, Bryan told fans that he would also not be able to perform his show in Boise, Idaho, that night. “Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better,” he informed concertgoers via Twitter. “There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke.”

Bryan’s canceled dates come less than two months after the country crooner confessed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s “not really balancing [his career and family obligations] that well this year.” Luke has been married to college sweetheart Caroline Bryan since 2006; together they share sons Thomas “Bo,” 15, and Tatum “Tate,” 12. The couple also took in Luke’s nephews Jordan, Kris and Til, after the death of his brother-in-law in 2014.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” singer told the outlet that he promised his wife a tropical vacation once the stress of the year is over.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something,’” he said, noting that he, too, has every intention of “slow[ing] down a few things.”