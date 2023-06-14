Luke Bryan got real about his work-life balance struggles — and pressures — after finishing season 21 of American Idol ahead of his nationwide tour.

“I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” the country crooner, 46, said of his career and family obligations during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, June 12.

The “Country Girl” singer, who is married to his college sweetheart Caroline Bryan (née Boyer), explained that he loves to “get out there and work” but being constantly on the go has caused him to have a packed schedule.

While Luke said he plans to stay “real active” next year professionally, he told the outlet he wants to “slow down a few things” as well.

The American Idol judge further explained that he and Caroline, 43, as well as their sons Thomas “Bo,” 15, and Tatum “Tate,” 12, haven’t been completely in sync for most of 2023.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something,’” Luke shared.

Although they’ve been swamped, the Luke’s 32 Bridge owner’s marriage to Caroline has remained his constant guiding light.

“Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “They’re so proud of the life they’ve built for themselves and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The Brett’s Barn nonprofit cofounders, who tied the knot in 2006, are “best friends, devoted parents and a very solid, likeable pair,” the insider said. (In addition to their sons, Luke and Caroline took in his nephews Jordan, Kris and Til, following the death of the singer’s brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014. Luke’s sister — who was the mother of the three boys — died in May 2007.)

The “Play It Again” artist has been stretched thin after filming American Idol and jumping right into CMA Fest earlier this month. The musician is now gearing up for his Country On Tour and his Las Vegas residency that begins on August 30.

Despite being busy expanding his legacy, Luke has found time to relax with his boys golfing and fishing during his brief hiatus.

“They’re playing travel baseball,” the “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” crooner gushed on Monday about his kids, noting, “You just try to make your time with them at home really, really count.”

The two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year explained that he’s remained focused on having a “fun career” while keeping his fans and loved ones happy. When it comes to his bucket list items, Bryan told the outlet he wants “laughter and happiness and joy” to prevail at all his concerts.