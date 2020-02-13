A sweet shout-out! Luke Bryan gushed about his wife Caroline Boyer’s relationship with their three kids, nieces and nephew.

“When you are married to me and I’m so busy, her thing is — good Lord — our children,” the country singer, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 13, at the American Idol premiere. “Just the responsibilities of our children and our family has certainly extended with our nieces, [Jordan and Chris], and our nephew, [Til], the logistics of her having to talk to five children a day, it’s amazing. It’s something to behold.”

The Georgia native admitted he’s “kind of a workaholic” and has been encouraged by Boyer, 40, to turn down more career opportunities.

The “Knockin’ Boots” singer told Us, “I’ve gotten better, like, I’ve had to tell some people, ‘No,’ this year. I’m like, ‘Listen, I can’t be everywhere.’ So it’s fun starting to get in that place in your career where I keep promising her that at some point it’s going to be her decade where I don’t hijack her life. But it’s a big sacrifice being a wife or a spouse of somebody in entertainment.”

That being said, the American Idol judge gushed about how his college sweetheart “builds” him up and calls him out. “She’s an amazing support because we’ve earned it together,” Bryan said. “When we first got married, she was the breadwinner for many, many years, so she was supporting me. Now we’re in a whole other phase, thank God!”

The couple, who wed in 2006, welcomed son Thomas, now 11, two years later. Tatum, now 9, arrived in 2010. When Bryan’s sister, Kelly Bryan, and brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, passed away, he took their three children into his own family.

“We never thought twice about it,” Boyer said during a November 2017 Good Morning America appearance. “It was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

American Idol 2020 kicks off on Sunday, February 16, on ABC at 8 p.m. EST with two full hours of auditions.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe