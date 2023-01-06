Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006.

“Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the life they’ve built for themselves and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

The Best Bad Influence founder, 43, is “super supportive” of her husband, 46, and his career, the insider says, noting that Luke is “very doting” when it comes to his relationship with Caroline.

“He was right by her side when she recently underwent emergency hip surgery,” the source adds, referring to Caroline’s November 2022 procedure.

The couple, who met in college in 1998, have “super busy” schedules, which results in “sacrifices” at times. According to the insider, the duo spent their last anniversary apart — but their love has never wavered.

“Ultimately, they’re best friends, devoted parents and a very solid, likeable pair,” the source tells Us.

Caroline and Luke first crossed paths at a bar when she was a freshman and he was a senior at Georgia Southern University. The twosome dated from 1998 to 2000 before taking a four-year break.

They reconnected in 2004 while out at a bar in Statesboro, Georgia. Two years later, they said “I do.”

The Brett’s Barn nonprofit cofounders went on to welcome two sons — Thomas, 14, and Tatum, 12 — before taking in nephews Jordan, Kris and Til, following the death of Luke’s brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014. (The “Country Girl” crooner’s sister — who was the mother of the three boys — died in May 2007.)

The American Idol judge and his college sweetheart have only grown closer in their 16 years of marriage — which they both honored via social media last month.

“Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way,” Luke wrote via Instagram on December 8. “I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you too the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”

Caroline, for her part, shared a video montage while toasting her “Love Bug” and their long relationship. “16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into. The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments,” she captioned the clip. “It’s been worth it all and I love you more every year! ❤️.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Luke and Caroline’s romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.