Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Bryan Underwent ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery'

On the mend! Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), won’t be doing much hip-shaking after undergoing a medical procedure.

“Well … unexpected hip surgery … but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever,” Caroline, 42, captioned a Monday, November 14, Instagram snap from the hospital, flashing a thumbs up before heading to the operating room.

While Caroline — who married the 46-year-old American Idol judge in 2006 — has not further explained what led to her heath scare, her celebrity friends are hopeful for a seamless recovery.

“Sending positive healing vibes your way ❤️,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote via Instagram comment.

Chase Chrisley, Kasi Rosa — who is married to country star Chuck Wicks — and Luke Combs’ wife, Nicole Combs, also offered their support via social media. “Scary!” Rosa, 35, replied.

Caroline and the “Country Girl” crooner initially met as college classmates before sparking a romance. After the twosome dated on and off for several years, they wed in December 2006.

“She’s the perfect kind of stability that I need on all levels,” Luke told The Boot in September 2015, gushing about his wife. “She wakes up at 5:30 and makes the kids lunches and lets me sleep in. My family still really dedicates themselves to me and works their schedules around what I have going on, so I look forward to one day when maybe those roles will change a little bit. There will always be all of this hype. At the end of the day, she’ll call me out.”

He added at the time: “We have fun with this career, we have fun with our kids. We have a normal marriage. We get into it, we fight, we figure it out, but at the end of the day, we understand that there’s a lot of stuff that comes at us that makes us all crazy, too, so we just try to be normal and enjoy the ride of this.”

The Georgia native and Luke — who are known to pull elaborate social media pranks on one another — expanded their family in 2008 and 2010, welcoming sons Bo and Tate. The couple also share custody of Luke’s three nieces and nephews, after brother-in-law Ben Lee Cheshire died of a heart attack in 2014. (Luke’s sister, Kelly Bryan, was married to Cheshire prior to her May 2007 death.)

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts on the “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan” special in November 2017. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, you know, should we take this on? We just did it.”