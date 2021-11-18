By her side! While reflecting on her recovery process following a serious hip surgery, Pink offered a special shout-out to the person giving her the best post-operation care — her husband.

“Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors. I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through,” the performer, 42, captioned a photo of herself via Instagram on Wednesday, November 18. “(No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.)”

Pink, who noted that she was “7 days post hip surgery,” detailed how Carey Hart stepped up to look after her.

“He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge,” she noted. “Already figured out some tricks on these crutches I’m on for six weeks,,, yada yada yada….”

The “Most Girls” singer also reflected on the lesson that she has decided to take from the experience.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” the Pennsylvania native added. “It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional.”

The songwriter is set to make “a full recovery” as she looks toward the future.

“For that I am so blessed. I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful,” Pink continued. “In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!!!!! Let the healing begin ❤️🙏❤️💃🏼.”

The Grammy winner and the motorcyclist, 46, originally dated from 2001 to 2003. After a brief split, the duo got engaged in 2005 and tied the knot the following year. They parted ways again after two years of marriage, but ultimately got back together and welcomed daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson, 4.

Pink and Hart have been vocal about how therapy has significantly helped their relationship over the years.

“I got a lot of s–t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” Pink shared during an Instagram Live chat about mental health in June 2020. “It’s the only reason that we’re still together because, you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”