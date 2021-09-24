Pink Helps Husband Carey Hart Recover After Spinal Surgery

Hello nurse! Carey Hart is recovering from spinal surgery with lots of help from his wife, Pink — and he couldn’t be more thankful.

The motocross star, 46, underwent lower spine disc replacement surgery on Thursday, September 23, and let fans know that the procedure was a “success” hours after he got out of the operating room.

“One down and one to go,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that he was “up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post-surgery.” By the next morning, he was already heading home.

While still in the hospital on Friday, September 24, he posted a video of himself in his post-op gown taking a stroll around the building. “Been up five times since this,” he bragged. “Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirt bike in 2022.”

While he thanked the staff at DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach, California, he gave the biggest praise to his 42-year-old wife of 15 years.

“A special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby,” he wrote.

He also thanked the “So What” singer for bringing the blue sloth that he is seen posing with, a present from their 4-year-old son, Jameson.

Hart ended his post by letting his friends and fans know that he appreciated all the well wishes, but it might be a while before they hear from him.

“Unfortunately the drugs I’m on, I can’t see my phone very well,” the X Games athlete joked. “I will respond when I can read again 🤣🤣.”

Hart has been vocal about the injuries he suffered during his 30-year career as a motocross biker, telling Rolling Stone in 2014, “I’ve broken everything you could imagine.” At the time, he was recovering from a different spinal surgery and revealed that “the doctor thinks I compression-fractured my lower spine at least 10 to 12 times.”

Throughout all the health scares, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has stayed by his side.

After having rotator cuff surgery in August 2020, she shared a sweet message for her recovering hubby. “My man baby. I love him so,” the mother of Jameson and Willow, 10, wrote, hashtagging the post #bionicman and #nurseratchetwillseeyounow.

Over the years, Pink has admitted that their marriage has had its ups and down, but it’s always been worth it.

“He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”