One decade down! Pink and Carey Hart rang in their daughter Willow’s 10th birthday on Wednesday, June 2.

“My dear one,” the singer, 41, captioned an Instagram photo with her eldest child. “Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday.”

Hart, 45, who also shares son Jameson, 4, with the Grammy winner, posted seven pictures of Willow on his own account, from her riding bikes and toasting marshmallows to hiking and wakeboarding.

“The love of my life,” the former motocross competitor captioned the Instagram slideshow. “My No. 1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way to fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you.”

The Inked author gave his wife a shout-out while celebrating Willow’s 9th birthday in June 2020. “Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one,” the off-road truck racer wrote via Instagram at the time. “[Willow], you have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me every day you walk this planet. You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical and a lil s–t!!!!”

2021 has been a big year for Willow with the release of “Cover Me in Sunshine” with her mom in February. The little one also performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards two months later with an acrobatic performance.

While Willow doesn’t think that her mom is “cool” or “like [her] music at all,” she does love “being a carney” on tour, Pink explained exclusively to Us Weekly in January 2020. “She loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful. … She worked my quick change for a while and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

Willow and her brother also “absolutely love” motorcycles like their dad. “I mean, it’s in their DNA,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer explained to Us at the time. “They’ve been around it, literally since birth.”

The songwriter called her husband a “really, really good teacher,” explaining, “It is all about safety and awareness and being smart.”

Keep scrolling to see the never-before-seen pictures Pink and Hart shared of the birthday girl on Wednesday, from pool play to dinnertime.