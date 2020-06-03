Grateful for his girls! Carey Hart sweetly shouted out his wife, Pink, while celebrating their daughter Willow’s 9th birthday.

“My sweet daughter Willow. Where do I start?” the former professional motocross racer, 44, captioned his Tuesday, June 2, post. “You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me everyday you walk this planet. You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical, and a lil s–t!!!!”

The California native, who also shares son Jameson, 3, with the Grammy winner, 40, went on to write, “One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not me more proud and in love with you. Have a great 9th birthday. Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one.”

In the social media upload, the little one smiled in a life vest and sunglasses. Hart also shared a throwback shot of his daughter as a toddler.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2011, five years after tying the knot in Costa Rica. Willow became a big sister when Jameson arrived in 2016.

In January, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer told Us Weekly exclusively that her husband is “done” having children, unless she “trade[s] him in for a younger model.”

The Pennsylvania native first hinted in April 2019 that Hart didn’t want baby No. 3. “My [love] won’t give me another baby, so he built me one. #whatshouldwenameher,” Pink captioned an Instagram photo of herself with a motorcycle at the time.

“Both of our kids absolutely love motorcycles,” the American Music Award nominee told Us in January. “I mean, it’s in their DNA. They’ve been around it literally since birth.”

She went on to say that her husband is a “really, really, really good teacher” when it comes to showing Willow and Jameson how to ride safely. “It is all about safety and awareness and being smart,” Pink shared with Us.