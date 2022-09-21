Adam Sandler Is Using a Cane After Undergoing Hip Surgery: Details

On the mend. Adam Sandler underwent hip surgery, a rep for the Happy Gilmore actor has confirmed to Us Weekly.

In photos published by TMZ, Sandler, 56, was spotted strolling through L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood with his wife, Jackie Sandler, while using a cane for support. According to the outlet, the New York native’s recent procedure was not the result of a sudden injury but planned in advance to accommodate his projects.

The Saturday Night Live alum recently starred in the sports drama Hustle, which hit theaters in June.

“It was a lucky thing. They sent me the script and it was something that I knew I would be excited to come to work every day doing,” the Emmy-nominated actor told Variety of the project.

He and Jackie, 47, who wed in 2003, share two daughters: Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13. The couple celebrated Sunny’s Bat Mitzvah in May with the help of some celebrity friends.

“Jennifer [Aniston] was mingling with her friends who were there,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Everyone was walking around and dancing. She looked like she was having fun.”

The 53-year-old Friends alum, who has appeared with Adam in films including Just Go With It and Murder Mystery, appeared in a TikTok video from the celebration shared by party guest Lilah Newark. Taylor Lautner and Peyton List also posed for the clip.

In addition to throwing his daughters’ parties of epic proportions, the Longest Yard star is particular about which of his films he lets them watch.

“I don’t even let them see the trailer,” the New York University alum exclusively told Us of his film Uncut Gems in January 2020. “I’m nervous about when they’re old enough to see this that they’re going to be disappointed in my behavior.”

Adam, who played jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner in the film, said at the time that he’d be open to more serious acting roles in the future.

“It’s funny, a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got to do more movies like that.’ I’m like, you know, it’s not like people just come up to me and say, ‘Here, go do this insane movie.’ I just lucked out,” he explained.

The comedian also told Us that his daughters had already shown signs of following in his footsteps in showbusiness.

“They like watching it, and they like talking about acting. But we’ll see. They’re still little kids, but they both like watching films. They like comedy, serious stuff, Stranger Things. … They’re funny kids. I just know that they have a good time. They like doing it around the house,” he said at the time.