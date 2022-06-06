Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after being charged with trying to entice a minor for sex.

The Andi Mack alum, 52, was arrested in December 2018 after allegedly trying to meet up with an individual he believed to be 13 years old. He was initially charged with six felonies — one second degree felony count of enticing a minor by Internet or text, four three-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one third degree felony count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor — but he struck a plea deal with prosecutors in early June.

Westmoreland pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. In addition to his prison sentence and supervised release, the Breaking Bad actor agreed to cooperate with DNA collection, submit to random searches and inspections of his computer devices and report all of the accounts he uses for communication or storage, including email and social media.

Westmoreland is also banned from having any contact with individuals under the age of 18 without adult supervision and will register as a sex offender.

The Star Trek: Voyager actor was fired from his job on Andi Mack following news of his arrest in late 2018. Westmoreland had a recurring role on the sitcom as Andi’s grandfather Henry “Ham” Mack and was in the midst of filming season 3 when he was taken into custody. Over the course of his career, Westmoreland has also appeared on Gilmore Girls, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Better Call Saul and Scandal.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role, and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” Disney said in a statement at the time.

At the time, Salt Lake City prosecutors claimed that Westmoreland had interacted with a Grindr account belonging to a police officer, who reported that the actor then “began conversing with who he believed to be a 13-year-old male and asked if the male would come to his hotel room and engage in sexual activity.” In addition to sharing sexually explicit photos with the account, Westmoreland also allegedly took a ridesharing service in order to meet with what he believed to be a minor and bring them back to his hotel.

According to E! News, he is required to report to prison by July 19 to begin his sentence.

