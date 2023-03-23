Storage Wars’ Star Gunter Nezhoda Dead at 67 After Lung Cancer Battle

Storage Wars star Gunter Nezhoda has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 67.

“This is a very sad day and this is a very hard video for me to make,” the reality TV star’s son Rene Nezhoda said in a Wednesday, March 22, Instagram video. “My dad, six months ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer — he’s been smoking for 30 years. He’s been smoking for a long time and last night he passed away in his sleep peacefully from complications from lung cancer.”

Rene, 45, explained that his late father had “all sorts of holes in his lungs” and there was “nothing else that doctors could do” regarding treatment.

“I’m only making this video because a lot of you connected with my dad,” the Bargain Hunters Thrift Store owner said on Wednesday. “My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars that never really got any hate. People just loved being around him, including the crew. Everybody loved working with my dad.”

Rene concluded: “All the love that you guys have shown him and the support, he really appreciates that, and now hopefully he’s now up there in heaven with my mom dancing again, and no more pain and stuff like this.”

Gunter previously appeared on several episodes of A&E’s Storage Wars between 2015 and 2019, where he’d hunt for various treasures in repossessed storage units. The Austria native was also an actor, photographer and bassist. The Do Not Disturb star had played bass with the likes of Pat Travers, Leslie West, Michael Schenker and Kevin DuBrow.

The late musician is survived by his two sons Rene and Ricky, whom he shared with late wife Johanna Meyer, and granddaughters Cali and Lily.

“This year has been really tough, but I will cherish the memories for a lifetime,” Ricky captioned his own tribute on Wednesday. “Rest easy now Pops.”

Ricky also shared a slew of throwback family photos of his father. “That smile tho,” he captioned a pic of Gunter holding his daughter Cali, whom he shares with partner Elise Brooke. “If you knew Gunter, you knew he never had the top 3 buttons [on his shirt] done. Chest out for the ladies 😂 ❤️.”

The late A&E personality was previously married to Meyer before her 2015 death. “R.I.P. Johanna Mayer/Nezhoda Most remarkable women I have ever known !!!!!!!!!!,” Rene tweeted that June. “Thanks for being my #mom.”