‘Storm Chasers’ Alum Joel Taylor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Storm Chasers alum Joel Taylor died of an accidental overdose, TMZ reports.

Following lab tests conducted by the Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico, it was determined that the meteorologist’s cause of death was due to MDMA poisoning. TMZ added that lab reports also showed traces of ketamine in his system.

The findings come five months after the former reality star died at the age of 38 while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on January 23. Another passenger aboard the cruise told TMZ at the time that Taylor passed out while on the dance floor the night before his death and was carried back to his room by two people.

The cruise ship spoke out in a statement to Us Weekly following his death. “We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas,” they told Us at the time.

The statement continued: “As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family.”

The news was first revealed in a tweet from fellow Storm Chasers costar Reed Timmer. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” he wrote alongside two pictures of the pals. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

Three days after his death, his body was released. He was laid to rest the following week in his hometown following a funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Elk City, Oklahoma.

