Hours after denying a 2006 affair with President Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and deflected the host’s questions about the alleged sexual encounters.

As previously reported, on Tuesday, January 30, a statement claiming to be from Daniels emerged that refuted all allegations of an affair. However, while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel that night, following Trump’s State of the Union address, the porn star implied that she may not have had anything to do with the document.

As Kimmel compared the signature on the statement released Tuesday to other documents she had signed in the past, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, coyly asked, “It does not look like my signature, does it?” When Kimmel asked her where she thought the letter had come from, Daniels replied: “I do not know where it came from. It came from the internet.”

Her denial came after In Touch magazine published a 2011 interview with Daniels, in which she claimed that she had an extramarital affair with Trump after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006. The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that a Trump Organization attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the affair she had with Trump shortly after his wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron. Cohen has denied the Journal’s claim and a White House official denounced In Touch‘s story as “old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

When Kimmel asked Daniels if the story was accurate, the adult actress paused for a moment before saying, “Not as it is written.”

Earlier in the interview, Kimmel had asked Daniels if she had signed the nondisclosure agreement in question. When she avoided answering, the late-night host concluded that she must have signed an agreement. “You can’t say whether you have a nondisclosure agreement,” he said. “But if you didn’t have a nondisclosure agreement, you most certainly could say, ‘I don’t have a nondisclosure agreement.’ Yes?”

Daniels neither confirmed nor denied the affair or signing the agreement, but did offer in response: “You’re so smart, Jimmy.”

In an attempt to work around the alleged nondisclosure agreement, Kimmel then gave Daniels a puppet of herself to answer questions as they played a game of Never Have I Ever. While Daniels denied having ever shoplifted, she did admit to having sex with a married man, and more specifically having sex with a married man at a golf tournament, although she never named Trump.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!