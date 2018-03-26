Stormy Daniels has filed an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and is now suing him for defamation, CNN reports.

The move comes after Daniels’ interview about her alleged affair with Trump aired on 60 Minutes on Sunday, March 25.

The porn star’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, claims in the complaint — filed on Monday, March 26 — that Cohen’s payment of $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump was facilitated under illegal pretenses to prevent voters from hearing Daniels’ story ahead of the 2016 presidential election, according to NBC News. “The Hush Agreement was entered with the illegal aim, design, and purpose of circumventing federal campaign finance law,” the document reads.

The complaint claims that Cohen’s denial of illegal activity implies that Daniels is lying, which is a defamatory statement, according to her lawyer. “Mr. Cohen made the statement knowing it was false or had serious doubts about the truth of the statements,” Avenatti writes.

This latest grievance is an amendment to Daniels’ ongoing lawsuit against Cohen and Trump, in which she claims Trump never signed the nondisclosure agreement and requests that it be nullified. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told the cable news outlet it is likely an attempt to get Cohen and Trump deposed under oath.

Daniels alleges that she and Trump, 71, had a sexual relationship in 2006, not long after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron. The White House has denied that the affair happened.

The 39-year-old (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) spoke about her alleged dalliance with the president in an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on Sunday. Daniels claimed that she had unprotected sex with Trump and he didn’t ask her to keep their relationship a secret. She also said she and her daughter were threatened with physical violence to leave the former Celebrity Apprentice star alone in 2011.

