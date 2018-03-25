Stormy Daniels detailed her alleged affair with Donald Trump in an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on Sunday, March 25.

The porn actress and director, 39, claims she had a sexual relationship with the former reality TV star, 71, that began after she met him at a golf tournament in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

As previously reported, Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen as part of a “hush agreement” just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels is suing over the agreement, which she claims Trump never signed, and is seeking to have it nullified so that she can talk freely about the relationship. She has also offered to return the money.

The White House has denied that the affair took place, but earlier this month lawyers for the real estate mogul filed court documents seeking at least $20 million in damages from Daniels for multiple violations of the nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, claimed to CNN that Daniels was “physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump,” and tweeted on Sunday that the 60 Minutes interview will not include “all of our evidence.” “Tonight is not the end — it’s the beginning,” he added.

Note: (a) not all of our evidence will be mentioned/displayed tonight – that would be foolish; (b) we are not sure what CBS will include but we know a lot from the full interview will have to be cut bc of the time allowed; (c) tonight is not the end – it’s the beginning. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2018

In the 60 Minutes interview, which took place earlier this month, Daniels wore a red button-down shirt as she spoke to Cooper.

Here are seven of the biggest revelations from her first TV interview about the alleged relationship with the president.

1. She Claims She and Her Daughter Were Threatened

Daniels claimed she was approached by a man in Las Vegas who threatened her with physical violence while she was with her daughter in 2011.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backward in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” she said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Daniels, whose daughter is now 7, said she didn’t report the incident to police because she was “scared.”

“I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop [my daughter],” she said.

At the time Daniels had agreed to sell her story to In Touch magazine for $15,000 but 60 Minutes reports that the deal fell through because Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue the magazine.

2. Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of Daughter Ivanka

Daniels claimed that when she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, “He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’ He was like, “You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'”

3. They Had Unprotected Sex

Daniels claimed Trump told her not to worry about his wife, Melania. “He brushed it aside, said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even, we have separate rooms and stuff,'” she said he told her.

She told Cooper that after they had dinner in his hotel room, she went to use the bathroom and found Trump perched “on the edge of the bed.”

“I realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into. And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go,” she laughed. “And I just felt like maybe — it was sort of — I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this.'”

She claimed they had unprotected sex, despite the fact that Daniels said she wasn’t physically attracted to him.

“He said that it was great, he had — a great evening, and it was nothing like he expected, that I really surprised him, that a lotta people must underestimate me — that he hoped that I would be willing to see him again,” she said.

4. Trump Didn’t Ask Her to Keep Quiet About Their Affair

“This was not a secret,” she claimed. “He never asked me not to tell anyone he called several times when I was in front of many people and I would be like, ‘Oh my God, he’s calling.’ They were like, ‘Shut up, the Donald?’ And I’d put him on speakerphone, and he wanted to know what I was up to and ‘When can we get together again?'”

She alleged he had asked her at their first meeting if she would consider being a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice. “I’m not blind. But at the same time, maybe it’ll work out, you know?” she said of the suggestion. “I thought of it as a business deal.”

She claimed they met up again in July 2007, a year after their first encounter, when he invited her to his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. to discuss her possible appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. She claimed he wanted to have sex again, but she refused. Daniels said they never met again after he called her the following month to tell her he couldn’t get her onto the NBC show.

5. She Is Speaking Out Because She Doesn’t Want to Be Called a Liar

“I’m not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this.’ Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?” she said, later adding, “I have no reason to lie.”

6. She Signed a Nondisclosure Agreement in Part to Protect Her Daughter

Daniels said she signed the agreement with Cohen 11 days before the 2016 presidential election so she wouldn’t have to worry about her daughter seeing something about the affair on the news. She claimed she didn’t try to negotiate the payment or contract details, telling Cooper “they made it sound like I had no choice.”

“The story was coming out again. I was concerned for my family and their safety,” she said.

“I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, in my heart, and some people argue that I don’t have one of those, but whatever, that I was doing the right thing,” she said. “I turned down a large payday multiple times because one, I didn’t wanna kiss and tell and be labeled all the things that I’m being labeled now. I didn’t wanna take away from the legitimate and legal, I’d like to point out, career that I’ve worked very hard to establish. And most importantly, I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she’s being exposed to right now. Because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway, and guess what? I don’t have a million dollars. You didn’t even buy me breakfast.”

7. She May Have Text Messages, Emails, Videos or Photos of Trump

Daniels was asked by Cooper if she held some things back and she replied, “My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things.” When asked what the president would think if he was watching her 60 Minutes interview, Daniels said, “He knows I’m telling the truth.”

