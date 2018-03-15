Stormy Daniels created a fundraising page seeking money to pay for legal expenses and potential damages in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — and she has already received thousands of dollars in donations.

“I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump and the intimidation and tactics used against me,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote on the page, which currently has more than $137,000 in donations.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there regarding the funds being raised on this site. First, I want to be clear as to what this money is NOT being raised for,” the 38-year-old porn star continued. “This money is not going to me personally. Ever. It is only being used to cover the legal expenses and potential damages I describe on the home page. If the money is not needed, it will be used pursuant to the crowdjustice guidelines on unused funds as with all other cases on their site. In other words, I am not going to pocket any money. The money is being controlled at all times by my attorneys in a trust account.”

As previously reported, Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump, now 71, in 2006 and 2007, around the same time his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron, now 11. The actress signed a “hush agreement” that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen created just before the Presidential election in 2016, but she claimed in a lawsuit earlier this month that Trump didn’t sign the agreement, which means the contract is invalid On March 12, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti sent a letter to Cohen saying the adult entertainer would like to return the $130,000 payment she received to sign the nondisclosure agreement so she can speak publicly about the alleged affair.

Daniels added, “Second, if you donate, your donation merely appears as a donation to ‘Crowd Justice’ on your bank or credit card statement. There is no reference to Stormy Daniels or Stephanie Clifford. Thank you for continuing to support me. “

Avenatti tweeted a link to the page, verifying that it is real. “Here is a link to the official site. All others are imposters,” he tweeted.

The White House denied any sexual relationship between Daniels and Trump.

