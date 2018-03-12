Stormy Daniels is offering to return the $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump’s lawyer so that she can speak freely about her alleged affair with Trump.

NBC News obtained a copy of a letter that the 38-year-old porn star’s attorney Michael Avenatti sent to the 71-year-old real estate mogul’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday, March 12. The letter says Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) would wire the money into Trump’s account by Friday, March 16. In return, she would be permitted to “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her,” the letter reads.

The exchange would also allow Daniels to “use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear or retribution and/or legal liability for damages,” reads the letter, which says the offer stands until 12:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 13.

The actress previously claimed she had an intimate relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007, shortly after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron, now 11. Cohen brokered a nondisclosure agreement with Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election, but she claimed in a lawsuit filed last week that the pact is void because the former Celebrity Apprentice host never signed it.

Both Cohen and the White House have denied any sexual relations between Trump and Daniels.

