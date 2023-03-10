Grace Van Dien revealed she is taking a break from acting after dealing with sexual harassment on a movie set.

During a Twitch stream, which was posted on Tuesday, March 7, Van Dien, 26, opened up about how she has “turned down four movies” following an incident on a ​recent film set.

“He hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” she claimed. “So, that’s my boss. And I didn’t [do it], and I cried and I was so upset.”

Since hitting pause on acting, the Stranger Things alum noted that she was excited to focus on streaming, adding, “But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my home and play video games, and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him. That’s how this is better for my mental health.”

The California native, whose father is actor and producer Casper Van Dien, recalled how she handled the incident “the right way” by contacting her management.

“My castmate, she was there with me and was like, ‘Did I just hear that correctly?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she was like, ‘You want to go take a walk?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,'” she detailed. “And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot.”

Grace concluded: “That’s why I’m going to stick to streaming for a little bit, and I hope that’s not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I’m happy here. And I’m developing my own projects, and I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them. Because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so… that’s cool, right?”

The actress previously appeared in movies such as V for Vengeance, Charlie Says, Roost and The Binge. Grace is set to star in upcoming films The Fix and Aaah! Roach!, which are currently in post-production.

On the small screen, Grace has scored roles in Greenhouse Academy, The Rookie and Immoral Compass. She played Chrissy in season 4 of Stranger Things, which dropped in May 2022.

The Village alum previously broke down her approach to choosing a project, telling Collider in September 2022, “I think my goals have stayed the same. They’re just more in reach now, which is very nice. I just love telling stories that people can relate to and that I can relate to, and I think I get to keep doing that, which I’m very grateful for.”