



Stranger objects! Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ feisty younger sister, Erica Sinclair, in Netflix’s Stranger Things, was put to the test with ’80s toys and more when she dropped by Us Weekly’s studio. See if the 12-year-old actress can figure out what a VHS tape is in the hysterical video above!

“Ooh. I’ve heard of these, but never seen one before – not in real life,” the Atlanta native exclaimed when picking up the VHS tape. “It plays music or you get to watch your favorite movie.”

She couldn’t quite nail down the name of it though: “I want to say DVR or DVD. VHR? Now we have on demand, Netflix, these take up, like, a lot of room.”

Luckily, there’s no need to break out your VCR to catch Ferguson in season 3 of the science fiction show. Her character, who is a frequent customer at Scoops Ahoy in Starcourt Mall, wasn’t originally a series regular though.

“It was only supposed to be a one time thing, and they ended up broadening [my character] into the show,” she told Us. “From there, it’s been really a cool journey.”

Ferguson often shares the screen with costars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Joe Keery (Steve), and Maya Hawke (Robin) – known as the “Scoops Troop” group. “[It was] so much fun,” she added. “[We] would create movies and sing Hamilton!”

As for the biggest jokester on set? “Gaten,” she mused. “He’ll just make jokes that are so real, you’ll be thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, yes. That’s just what I was thinking!’”

Ferguson has partnered with GoGo squeeZ for their Bring Back BE time campaign which encourages unstructured play. Being in Stranger Things helped her to realize how important it is to have free time to play and just BE.

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

