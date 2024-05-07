Streetwear Brand Siegelman Stable Debuts ‘80s Throwback Racing Tracksuit For Spring 2024 Pop-Up

Siegelman Stable, a streetwear brand with a long history, is returning to its roots this year. The brand’s Spring 2024 collection will feature a full racing tracksuit, or “colors,” which will be on display at a pop-up in New York City this week.

Worn by celebs like Gunna, Future, Travis Kelce, and Post Malone, Siegelman Stable is favorite for some of the world’s most famous musicians and athletes, and has a unique origin story. The Siegelman Stable, originally a racing-horse stable founded by Robert Siegelman in 1982, was resurrected as an equestrian-themed streetwear brand by his son Max in 2020.

“We’re recreating my dad’s actual tracksuit, recreating the nostalgic style of the 1980s,” Max Siegelman said in a recent statement. He went on to describe youthful memories of his father, who would work from before dawn, wearing dark red, navy, and gold, the stable’s signature colors. He would also bring non-drivers, including kids with cancer and other ailments, to the stable to interact with the horses.

The fashion brand continues Robert Siegelman’s legacy by donating a portion of its sales proceeds to equine therapy programs, and is also committed to sustainable manufacturing.

“As always, we proudly make all of our pieces in the U.S., ensuring a more ethical and sustainable production process,” Max Siegelman said.

The new tracksuit is made from a heavyweight cotton twill in dark navy, red and gold. The pants are dark navy with red piping down the side seam, and the features a stylish cropped silhouette, with Siegelman “S” crests on both shoulders.

The brand will also debut a range of other styles at the pop-up, which is being hosted in collaboration with Shopify NY. Fans of the brand will be introduced to a new dark navy and off-white colorway for the main collection, two t-shirt designs printed on BCI cotton, which will be exclusive to the pop-up, and a new cropped t-shirt.

“Any time we’re able to do an in-person activation, it’s an amazing opportunity to touch our community in a more tangible way — giving new customers the opportunity to experience Siegelman Stable, and touch the clothing for themselves,” Siegelman said.

Of the collaboration with Shopify, Siegelman continued, “Having Shopify as a partner for this pop-up is just the visible aspect of our Shopify partnership. Shopify is our partner 24/7/365; they’re the middle ground between us and our customers. I’m so excited about our latest endeavor, because Shopify has unlocked the opportunity for us to go beyond e-commerce and bring to life an ‘Off Track Betting’ concept for the first time ever for the brand at Shopify NY.”

Fans can purchase the new Siegelman Stable tracksuit and other new items from the Spring collection at the pop-up from May 10–12 at 131 Greene Street in Manhattan.

TMX contributed to this story.