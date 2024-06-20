British dance legend Shirley Ballas revealed what really went down when Princess Kate Middleton visited the Strictly Come Dancing set back in fall 2023.

“[Last year] it was Kate with the three children, and they were absolutely divine,” Shirley, 63, said during a Thursday, June 20 appearance on Virgin Radio, she said referring to the Princess of Wales’ kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — whom she shares with husband Prince William.

“Their behavior was beautiful, and it was Halloween week, so I gave them little crowns and the little boy, Louis, I gave him some sweets, but he wanted a crown, and they were just fabulous,” Shirley continued. “The whole day was spectacular.”

The ballroom dancer — who is the mother of Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas — recalled people at Strictly being “a little bit nervous” to meet members of the royal family.

“They were so relaxed, and the children were running around, and they got to sit in all the seats of the judges,” she continued. “It was fantastic. We were welcoming and they were very, very beautiful human beings.”

Shirley previously revealed the gifts that she gave the kids during their Strictly Come Dancing set visit.

“They are beautiful,” she told The Sun in April of George, Charlotte and Louis. “When they visited, we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got [Louis] a nice box of sweets.”

She gushed over the kids calling them “beautifully polite children” who “had an absolute ball” while visiting the show. While Shirley did take photos with the royals, those images have yet to see the light of day.

“I didn’t want to post them. I think it’s more private for her,” she told The Sun. “I was just glad she was able to come in and have a great day. They all watch Strictly.”

This is hardly the only interaction Shirley had with the royals over the years. While on Virgin Radio, she also spoke about sending Queen Camilla her debut novel Murder on the Dance Floor, which was released in October 2023.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not sure I’ll get a reply.’ She wrote me the most beautiful letter back, handwritten and it’ll be framed and put on my wall,” Shirley gushed. “I just thought she might enjoy a behind-the-scenes. [I] believe she’s got the most amazing sense of humor and I know she loves the show.”

Shirley stated that Camilla, 76, “can come as a guest of mine” on Strictly any time.