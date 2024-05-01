Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got the royal treatment when their mother, Princess Kate Middleton, brought them to visit the Strictly Come Dancing set in 2023.

“They are beautiful,” Shirley Ballas, the head judge on the BBC dance competition, told The Sun in a Sunday, April 28, profile. “When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got [Louis] a nice box of sweets.”

Kate, 42, had brought her and Prince William’s youngest children — Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 6 — to visit the Strictly ballroom in December 2023. After Ballas handed out the presents, Louis admittedly felt left out by his sister’s gift.

“[Louis] went, ‘I want one of those,’ and pointed at the crown,” Ballas recalled. “So we had to go and find him a little crown. They’re beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball.”

According to Ballas, she and the rest of the dancing cast took photos with the royals.

“I didn’t want to post them. I think it’s more private for her,” Ballas added to the outlet. “I was just glad she was able to come in and have a great day. They all watch Strictly.”

Not only do the Wales bunch love to watch the competition series, but Charlotte is a budding dancer herself.

“[Charlotte] loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”

However, Charlotte and her 10-year-old older brother, Prince George, however, have different tastes in music to dance to around their home.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” William, 41, previously said during a December 2021 episode of Apple Music’s “Time to Walk” series. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

Per William, Charlotte enjoys busting a move to Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up,” William quipped at the time. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.”

One month after Kate took Charlotte and Louis to visit the Strictly set, she underwent an abdominal procedure where doctors found cancerous tissue. Kate publicly confirmed her diagnosis in March, noting she is undergoing treatment.