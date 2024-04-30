Princess Anne has expressed interest in appearing on BBC’s dance show Strictly Come Dancing, a cast member revealed.

“I met her at a ballet event,” pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova told The Sun in an interview published April 29. “She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me. She did say that. I think she would be good — there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?”

Born into British royalty in August 1950, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter has a unique life story.

In addition to being King Charles III’s only sister, Anne was previously a member of the British equestrian team and competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. She also experienced an unforgettable attempted kidnapping 50 years ago.

According to Bychjova, 34, Anne, 73, and other royal family members are such fans of the show that there have been discussions to film the BBC show at Buckingham Palace.

“They love it and they watch it all the time,” Bychkova shared. “Whenever you see royals at events, they all know what’s going on. I’m not from this country so I don’t know all the royal etiquette, but you learn through situations and I just try to be respectful as I can when I meet the royals.”

Strictly Come Dancing is a show that allows celebrities the opportunity to hit the dance floor and perform a dazzling display of ballroom routines. The format has been exported to the United States and 60 other countries under the title Dancing With the Stars.

Ever since Bychkova joined the show in 2017, she’s been amazed at how dancing programs have expanded saying, “It just blows your mind to think how big this show is.”

While Anne hasn’t publicly commented on any potential appearance, Bychkova said she’d be happy to put in a good word for the royal family member to show bosses.

“We get that privilege, and because of the show, we end up in circles with celebrities who love Strictly,” she explained. “So whenever we speak with the producers I say, ‘What about this person? or ‘What about that person?’”

For now, Anne continues to step up her royal duties following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February. Anne is one of the few royals eligible to stand in for Charles, 73, along with Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward, per the BBC.

According to Royal Diary, Anne remains one of the most active senior royals, typically taking on hundreds of engagements each year. As a result, committing to a dancing show may not be the best move at this time.