Prince Louis is destined to become Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “wild child,” according to celebrity astrologer Debbie Frank.

Frank, who served as an astrologer for William’s mother Princess Diana, spoke with Hello! in an interview published on Sunday, April 21, about the young royal’s birth chart and what that might mean for him in the future.

“Prince Louis, like his sister Princess Charlotte and his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is a Sun sign Taurus. Yet Louis is born to be his own person,” Frank said. “His birth chart doesn’t share the astrological blueprint usually associated with the steadfast, sensible sign of Taurus.”

Along with Louis, who turns 6 on Tuesday, April 23, Kate and William share son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8. (Kate, for her part, is a Capricorn, while both William and George are Cancers.)

According to Frank, Louis’s Taurus traits are overshadowed by the “wild child planet” of Uranus, meaning “he is disinclined to follow the herd (in this case royal protocol).” She added, “He is likely to shake things up, add some mischief and disruption into the mix.”

“As the Prince and Princess of Wales’s third child coming after Prince George, the heir, and Princess Charlotte, the spare, Louis has some poetic license to fulfill a rather different life purpose than his siblings. Which is just as well, as he wants to do things his way. And he has a willful streak.”

Over the years, Louis has proven himself to be a rather cheeky child. He even went viral in June 2022 when he was photographed holding his hands over his ears as planes soared overhead during the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour. In December 2023, Louis was also caught blowing out his older sister Charlotte’s candle at the annual Westminster Abbey Christmas concert.

With his rising sign in Cancer and moon in Leo, Frank explained that Louis is a “breath of fresh air” with a playful energy that “provides some light relief from the stiff and staid royal line-up.” She added, “He is a crowd pleaser even though he breaks the royal mold.”

Frank went on to say that Louis’ determined nature — pointing to his Mars in Capricorn — presents a particular challenge for his mother, who has Capricorn as her sun sign. “He is the one person who can make her lose her cool,” the astrologer claimed. “Kate is very self-disciplined and taming her little tiger cub is a challenge for her.”

As Kate undergoes cancer treatment, she has made it a point to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children, including throwing herself into party planning for Louis’s 6th birthday next week. In a 2022 interview with Hello!, Kate opened up about the special tradition she does for each of her children on their special day.

“I love making the cake,” she said at the time. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”