Mark Ballas is opening up about the miscarriage his wife, BC Jean, suffered last year.

“We’ve both been through some things in our lives, but this was a different + unique kind of sadness that was pretty soul shattering to be honest, but we later learned how common it actually is,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 31, with an emotional video.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, and Jean, 36, revealed earlier this year that she had previously suffered a miscarriage. The pair, who wed in November 2016, are currently expecting their rainbow baby.

“As we get closer to the arrival of our little one I can’t help but think of the one we lost a year ago,” he wrote. “We found out we were going to be parents a couple of days before last season of DWTS started. I felt a new kind of energy, excitement & creativity, but during one of our check ups we received the heavy news that our little one’s heart had stopped beating.”

During the previous season of DWTS, Ballas took home the mirrorball trophy (now renamed as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy to honor the late judge) with partner Charli D’Amelio. While he said “it was a challenge” to be at rehearsals and create dances, he noted that “the show must go on.”

During week 9 of season 31 of the reality dancing competition, Ballas and D’Amelio, 19, earned a perfect score while dancing the Viennese waltz. At the time, Bruno Toniloli said that the performance was “probably the best Viennese waltz we’ve seen so far in our 31 seasons.”

“The Viennese Waltz was cathartic in many ways as that dance was a way for me to express what we had been feeling,” Ballas reflected. “Letting the balloon go at the beginning, creating a rainbow with the frame & the spinning side by side represented the chaos of those weeks as it felt like we were stuck in a tornado.”

Ballas, who retired from DWTS after his win, added that seeing Jean’s (full name Brittany Jean Carlson) strength “through this experience is something I’ll never forget & will always be in awe of.” The pair, who produce music together for their band Alexander Jean, went on to write a song titled “Rainbow.”

He wrote that the single is intended for “anyone that has experienced this or loss of any kind, hoping it brings whoever listens a little peace & a safe space to grieve.” In the background of his video posted to Instagram, “Rainbow” can be heard playing alongside clips of the pair holding hands and moments from Ballas’ dance with D’Amelio.