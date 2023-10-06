Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage prior to her current pregnancy.

“We lost a baby last year, just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family,” Ballas, 37, and Jean, 36, wrote via their joint Alexander Jean Instagram page on Thursday, October 5. “We received the heavy news that our little one wasn’t going to make it. We’ve both been through hard things, but this was a different kind of sadness.”

Ballas and Jean — who produce music together for their band, Alexander Jean — dropped a new song, “Rainbow,” on Thursday to mourn their loss. “This song is for anyone that has experienced loss in any form [and] we hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace and reminds you that a rainbow isn’t far behind,” they wrote.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Jean (real name Brittany Jean Carlson) are currently expecting their rainbow baby. The pair’s new track alludes to finding a sense of hope after a loss.

“Give me some good news / something to look forward to,” Jean sings. “Nothing I could do / would put the life back into you. I don’t know what to say / life is pretty strange like rain in mid-July. It’s funny in a way / how quickly it can change / but a rainbow ain’t far behind.”

The single and its message provided comfort for many of Ballas’ DWTS colleagues, including Jenna Johnson, who has been candid about her own fertility challenges before welcoming son Rome, 9 months, with husband Val Chmerkovskiy.

“This really hits home you guys. Love you so much,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Fellow ballroom pro Pasha Pashkov added: “Love you guys so much.”

Mark’s mother, Shirley Ballas, also praised the “most beautifully written song,” writing in a comment of her own, “This one hits my heart the most. I love you both so very much and I am so very sorry for your loss.”

Mark and Jean announced her pregnancy in June.

“Seeing our baby move for the first time was an experience & a moment I’ll never forget,” Mark, who retired from DWTS earlier this year after winning season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, wrote via Instagram in August. “I can’t wait to meet you little one. I’m all in my feels, now that it’s getting real.”

Mark and Jean met in 2012, dating for nearly three years before getting engaged. They wed in November 2016.

“Everybody was having a blast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the California ceremony. “It was a fun day with a lot of love and emotion. There was lots of dancing, of course, and it was a great party.”