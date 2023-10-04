Marc and Heidi D’Amelio reached a breaking point in their marriage when she and youngest daughter Charli D’Amelio were competing on Dancing With the Stars in late 2022.

“It kind of hit me all at once — all of a sudden, I turned around … my life has turned upside down. My kids didn’t need me, my wife didn’t need me. I really felt lonely,” Marc, 54, shared on an episode of Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, which premiered on Wednesday, October 4. “I wasn’t appreciated. I think my first reason was [to] burn this s—t down. It went from zero to 100, like, I’m done. I’m done with this marriage.”

Initially, Marc and Heidi, 51 — along with daughters Charli, 19 and Dixie D’Amelio — didn’t divulge any details about what went down in their marriage. Later in the episode, however, they opted to share more of the story.

“After we wrapped filming, producers talked to Marc and Heidi,” a black screen with text read during Wednesday’s episode. “They agreed to come back to talk about what happened.”

Related: TikTok Stars Charli, Dixie D’Amelio’s Family: A Comprehensive Guide Overnight sensations! Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio skyrocketed to fame thanks to their popularity on TikTok. Their success led to news that the social media stars and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, would star in a reality show for Hulu in 2021. Marc and Heidi tied the knot in May 2000; they welcomed daughters […]

Marc explained that he and Heidi originally decided to keep their marital issues private to protect the “family business.”

“There’s everything riding on us as a family. That puts a lot of pressure on us. This is all I have. Money comes and goes. Fame is gonna come and it’s gonna go. The only thing I have is family,” he added. “The girls saw a side to me that they’ve never seen before.”

Marc noted that he and Heidi were arguing “every night,” recalling one fight that happened at Dixie, 21, and Charli’s house.

“Charli and I yelled back and forth a couple of times and I left. I went back to Connecticut for seven days. There were days we’d go without talking. I talked about divorce,” he shared. “It sucks that Dixie and Charli had to see their parents fight and they had to hear the word divorce. I think they saw a really perfect situation crumbling.”

Dixie, for her part, noted in the episode that she felt like she “ended up in the middle” of the entire situation with her parents.

“It was definitely a really tough time and kind of life-changing on how I look at relationships and how I feel towards things,” Dixie told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “It made me also realize … I care about very few people the way I care about my family, and if I didn’t love them so much, I wouldn’t have been so invested and upset with all the situations. So, I think even though it was really tough for me, I know that it was all out of love, and I would just do anything for my family.”

In a separate episode of The D’Amelio Show — also released on Wednesday — Dixie struggled with getting Marc alone to discuss how she felt during his and Heidi’s martial issues.

“Today’s the day I’m finally going to talk to my dad about how I’ve been mad at him for a couple months and just didn’t say anything,” Dixie said during her confessional. “Getting this talk over with with my dad is going to help me move on.”

When they had the one-on-one chat to end the episode, Dixie was super honest with her father.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I had a really rough end of the year last year, and I think that you did too. We spent a lot of time together,” she said. “I had a lot of responsibility on my back and I was dealing with everyone’s emotions … and I felt neglected.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.