The tension between the D’Amelio sisters escalated on The D’Amelio Show season 3 when Charli D’Amelio flipped out on sister Dixie D’Amelio over a joke about executing her dog, Rebel.

When Charli and Dixie met up with their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, for a family meeting, the girls voiced their concerns with each other after moving into a new house together.

“My problem is Charli’s fat dog. She’s a monster,” Dixie told her parents. Charli chimed in, saying, “I think there needs to be a talk about where food can be left in the house for her to not get it.”

Dixie explained that she had stored a box of cupcakes — nine of which were chocolate — high off the ground, but Rebel still got to them.

“I am very worried about her because she’s bigger than she’s ever been,” Heidi told her daughters. “We have to really talk about this and come up with a plan because she’s gonna die.”

Dixie whispered, “Execute her?” with a subtle laugh.

“What the f—k is wrong with you? That’s so mean,” Charli hit back. “You can’t put that out into the world.”

Heidi can be heard off camera saying, “Yeah, scratch that.”

“[The idea] of me killing her? OK. Yes, because I’m going to kill your dog,” Dixie told her sister sarcastically. “That’s what I was being serious about.”

Charli stormed out of the meeting while Dixie rolled her eyes and told Marc: “Charli’s a bitch.” Not wanting to get in the middle of his daughters, Marc wanted to diffuse the situation, revealing in his confessional that the family “can’t afford them not to be speaking.”

However, in her confessional, Dixie explained that the fight between the family was “not about Rebel at all.” But she was hesitant to reveal the real issues on the show.

In the previous D’Amelio Show episode — season 3, episode 3 — which was also released on Wednesday, Dixie made reference to “the whole parents situation” that “got dropped in my lap.” It’s unclear what went down between Marc and Heidi, but Dixie made it clear that it’s something she’s “not ready to talk about.”

Dixie made a second reference to something that went down between her parents during episode 4 as well.

“In the back of the car on the way to the Kids’ Choice Awards, seeing my parents happy pissed me off so much,” she said. “I had to deal with all of their issues and now they’re just fine.”

During Charli’s confessional, one of The D’Amelio Show producers alluded to a situation that occurred during “that three months of Dancing With the Stars.” Seemingly holding back tears, Charli said she “didn’t know where to begin,” before the episode came to an end.

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.