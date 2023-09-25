Dixie D’Amelio is looking to fix her relationship with younger sister Charli D’Amelio in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of The D’Amelio Show season 3.

In a clip from the Wednesday, September 27, episode, Dixie, 21, shares her plans to “start fresh” with Charli, 19, as they gear up to move into a new house together after a blowout fight. (Charli referred to herself as Dixie’s “human punching bag” in a previous episode.)

“It’s definitely difficult just finding a balance of everything that I’m doing right now,” Dixie explains during her confessional. “Overall, my biggest goal is just to be healthy for a long period of time because that affects my work and my relationships with friends and family.”

In terms of her health, Dixie is referring to her 2022 Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) diagnosis. While hanging out with friend Kate Tifford during a trip to Milan, Dixie explains that having PMDD makes her “moody” and “irritated,” noting that Charli gets the brunt of it because they live together.

“I can’t control what I say at all and so, it kind of affects our relationship and she doesn’t talk to me about it,” Dixie shares. “So she, like, gets upset and then goes to my parents [Marc and Heidi D’Amelio] and is like, ‘Dixie’s being so mean to me.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not, I’m sorry, like, please just talk to me because, like, I’m not even mad at you.’”

Dixie acknowledges that Kate, as her good friend, “gets the bad part of it a little bit” as well. Kate, for her part, understands that Dixie’s mood is not in her control.

“When you’re in a bad mood, you snap at people,” Kate says. “Everyone goes through that, but it’s on another level.”

During the first two episodes of season 3 — which premiered via Hulu on September 20 — Dixie shared insight into her PMDD diagnosis, revealing that her symptoms include “extreme anxiety, depression, losing the will to live and a lot of irritability and anger.”

PMDD is “more serious” than Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and “causes severe irritability, depression, or anxiety in the week or two before your period starts,” according to the Office on Women’s Health.

Dixie, for her part, explained to the cameras that having PMDD affects “every single aspect of your life” — especially just before her menstrual cycle begins.

“People are going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, everyone gets that,’” she shared during a D’Amelio Show confessional. “No — I didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to want to die every month before you got your period.”

While speaking with Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the third season premiere, Dixie said her PMDD sometimes causes her to get into a “very dark place” mentally.

“It’s just such a back and forth and it’s never something I think I’ll ever have a complete handle on, but I am getting better at it,” Dixie explained. “Being able to talk to my parents — I talked to my dad last night … he understands he doesn’t need to fix everything, but I just want him there for me and he can do that and so can my mom.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.