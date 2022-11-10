It’s over. TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have called it quits after more than two years of dating.

“We can confirm that the pair are no longer together, but remain close friends,” a publicist for the “Put a Sock in It” podcast host, 21, told The New York Times in an article published on Thursday, November 10. While it’s unclear when Beck and the “Be Happy” singer, 21, decided to end their relationship, he had nothing but kind things to say about his ex while speaking with the outlet.

“[Dixie] is the most grounding person to me, and I love her to death,” the Arizona native gushed. “It’s funny because she’s got this dry sense of humor that plays off my golden retriever energy.”

The former couple were first linked in August 2020, shortly after D’Amelio split from fellow Internet personality Griffin Johnson. They confirmed their relationship two months later, with Beck explained the romantic way they made things official.

“Basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles,” he said in an October 2020 YouTube video. “I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there — and she knew what was happening, I think. Then, I just popped the question.”

One month later, D’Amelio explained that she would have preferred to keep their relationship under wraps for a little while longer. “I am public with Noah, which is really cool,” she said during a November 2020 episode of her “2 Chix” podcast. “Did not want it to come out the way that it did.”

She continued: “I was happy and mad at the same time. I was mad that I didn’t get to make the decision because I like being in charge and making all my own decisions, but it was also kind of cute because I know he really cares about me, and it was nice and I’m happy with it.”

The pair went on to gush over each other via Instagram on their first anniversary, with D’Amelio confessing that “I never thought I could love someone” as much as she loved Beck. “Thank you for everything baby,” she added at the time. “iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou.”

Beck, for his part, shared a photo of himself kissing the “Naughty List” songstress, along with several other photos from their relationship. “1 year w you, here’s to many more<3,” he wrote at the time.

Rumors about a potential breakup first began swirling in August when fans noticed that Beck wasn’t present at D’Amelio’s 21st birthday party in Las Vegas. However, the QB Bad Boy and Me star denied that they had split in a lengthy Twitter post. “Work has held me back from attending the fun in Vegas. … Please stop assuming the worst between us,” he wrote at the time. “We are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success comes a lot of sacrifice.”

He continued: “It’s the communication between us, that you guys don’t see, that keeps the bond strong. … We need the help of people who support/love us to bring us up and now down.”

D’Amelio, meanwhile, revealed during a September episode of The D’Amelio Show that she and Beck briefly called it quits. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation,” she told her parents in the episode. “We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”