Noah Beck addressed the controversy surrounding his recent trip to the Bahamas in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the 19-year-old TikTok star traveled to the Caribbean country alongside his girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio. The duo were joined by D’Amelio’s younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, and several other TikTokers, including Bryant Eslava, Avani Gregg and Chase Hudson.

In a new interview with Pap Galore, Beck described it as a “really fun” experience despite garnering backlash for the tropical getaway. “It is what it is, you know,” he explained on Wednesday, January 6. “I think, especially the business we’re in, it’s, like, you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That’s what that was meant for.”

The influencer added, “It was just a little trip to get away. Wanted to get away from everything and we took a private jet, so it was just us.”

The Arizona native accused those who have criticized his actions of likely desiring to live in a similar fashion. “Let’s say, it’s just kind of funny because let’s say, that someone who’s commenting on our stuff, like, ‘You guys need to stay home,’ and stuff like that. Let’s say we DM one of them, like, ‘Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.’ If they say yeah, then you screenshot it and say, ‘this you?’ or something like that,” he said. “It’s just not even worth it.”

Beck then argued that the trip was essential to his mental health because his group “just needed this little time away to get kind of a reset.”

Beck lives at the Sway House, a Hollywood Hills mansion that is home to many other TikTok stars. The house’s inhabitants have been involved in a lot of controversies amid the pandemic, including in August 2020, when a massive 21st birthday party was held there for fellow resident Bryce Hall. Over 100 guests were in attendance, several of which were maskless.

The event was eventually shut down by the LAPD and was condemned by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who authorized the city to shut off power at the home. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti, 49, said in a statement. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

