Cue the screaming teens. Dixie D’Amelio enlisted fellow TikTok star Noah Beck to star in her steamy music video for the “Be Happy” remix, fueling rumors that they are more than just friends.

The 19-year-old singer released the video on Sunday, September 20, four days after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot via her YouTube channel.

“Even if you guys were in the room, I feel like it would be less weird,” D’Amelio told her team before giggling about kissing Beck, 19, at the music video shoot.

In another clip of her YouTube video, someone can be heard telling the two teenagers to just “keep kissing.”

D’Amelio and Beck first sparked dating rumors in August following her split from Griffin Johnson. While the twosome have collaborated on several TikToks and spotted together at dinner on multiple occasions, they previously revealed their relationship is strictly platonic.

“We’re just best friends,” Beck, who is also friends with Johnson, told photographers on September 2. “Just good friends.”

The social media influencer’s sister, Charli D’Amelio, also insisted that the pair are “just friends” during a chat with Hollywood Fix on September 12.

Dixie, who has more than 38 million TikTok followers, made headlines last month after Johnson, 21, was accused of cheating on her. She subsequently confirmed their split in a YouTube video titled, “My Last Date With Griffin.”

“Hey, so we actually broke up but I had this video scheduled for today so I’m posting it anyway. It was fun!” she quipped in the video, throwing up a peace sign.

The sisters opened up about dealing with the newfound interest in their personal lives during an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this month.

“Everyone thinks that they deserve to know every detail about us,” Charli, 16, told the magazine. “There are certain things we should definitely be able to keep to ourselves because input from millions of people can, like, hurt relationships.”