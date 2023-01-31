Bring on the slime! The Kids’ Choice Awards are back — and it is going to be a star-studded event.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and former NFL player Nate Burleson are hosting the awards show, which will take place on March 4. The Kids’ Choice Awards are, of course, known as the show infamous for pouring iconic green goo on not only the winners but also on audience members and celebrities in attendance.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” D’Amelio teased in a statement to Nickelodeon when it was revealed she would be hosting alongside the NFL Slimetime host. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

Burleson, for his part, added that he was excited to cohost the iconic show as he “grew up” watching Nickelodeon and now his kids love to watch it now. He also hinted that he and the current Dancing With the Stars champion are “ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars” that will be in attendance at this year’s show.

Following the news of the hosts, the nominees for the children’s show were announced. Stranger Things received the most nods with a total of six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo were all nominated for their respective roles on the hit Netflix series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, That Girl Lay Lay and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder received the second most nominations with a total of four each. Stars including Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright all received nominations for the first time for their respective achievements. Ortega is nominated for her role as Wednesday Addams, which she snagged a Golden Globe nomination for as well.

Kids’ Choice winners are decided by an online vote. Fans can begin voting for their favorites in all 31 categories starting Tuesday, January 31, on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.

Alongside the awards, the show will feature a variety of music performances and the artists will be named at a later date.

Viewers can view the show when it airs across several networks, including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

Keep scrolling to learn all about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards: