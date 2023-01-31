Bring on the slime! The Kids’ Choice Awards are back — and it is going to be a star-studded event.
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and former NFL player Nate Burleson are hosting the awards show, which will take place on March 4. The Kids’ Choice Awards are, of course, known as the show infamous for pouring iconic green goo on not only the winners but also on audience members and celebrities in attendance.
“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” D’Amelio teased in a statement to Nickelodeon when it was revealed she would be hosting alongside the NFL Slimetime host. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”
Burleson, for his part, added that he was excited to cohost the iconic show as he “grew up” watching Nickelodeon and now his kids love to watch it now. He also hinted that he and the current Dancing With the Stars champion are “ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars” that will be in attendance at this year’s show.
Kids’ Choice winners are decided by an online vote. Fans can begin voting for their favorites in all 31 categories starting Tuesday, January 31, on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.
Alongside the awards, the show will feature a variety of music performances and the artists will be named at a later date.
Viewers can view the show when it airs across several networks, including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
Keep scrolling to learn all about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards:
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Everything to Know About the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: Hosts, Nominees and More
Bring on the slime! The Kids’ Choice Awards are back — and it is going to be a star-studded event.
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and former NFL player Nate Burleson are hosting the awards show, which will take place on March 4. The Kids' Choice Awards are, of course, known as the show infamous for pouring iconic green goo on not only the winners but also on audience members and celebrities in attendance.
“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” D’Amelio teased in a statement to Nickelodeon when it was revealed she would be hosting alongside the NFL Slimetime host. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”
Burleson, for his part, added that he was excited to cohost the iconic show as he “grew up” watching Nickelodeon and now his kids love to watch it now. He also hinted that he and the current Dancing With the Stars champion are “ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars” that will be in attendance at this year’s show.
[jwplayer FgFiNqY2-zhNYySv2]
Following the news of the hosts, the nominees for the children’s show were announced. Stranger Things received the most nods with a total of six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo were all nominated for their respective roles on the hit Netflix series.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, That Girl Lay Lay and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder received the second most nominations with a total of four each. Stars including Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright all received nominations for the first time for their respective achievements. Ortega is nominated for her role as Wednesday Addams, which she snagged a Golden Globe nomination for as well.
Kids’ Choice winners are decided by an online vote. Fans can begin voting for their favorites in all 31 categories starting Tuesday, January 31, on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.
Alongside the awards, the show will feature a variety of music performances and the artists will be named at a later date.
Viewers can view the show when it airs across several networks, including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
Keep scrolling to learn all about this year's Kids' Choice Awards:
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Who Is Hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards?
D’Amelio and Burleson were announced as the hosts of the awards show.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
When Are the Kids’ Choice Awards?
The show will start at 7 p.m. ET on March 4 and it will be filmed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Where Will the Kids Choice Awards Air?
Viewers can watch the broadcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
How Are Winners Decided for the Kids’ Choice Awards?
Winners are decided by an online vote on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Who Are the Nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards?
Favorite Kids TV Show
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Ms. Marvel
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Really Loud House
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Floor Is Lava
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
Favorite Animated Show
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Rugrats
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)