Jenna Ortega’s Edgy Style Evolution: From Child Star to Grunge Scream Queen

One to watch! Jenna Ortega is a name you should know.

After beginning her career as a child star with roles on Jane the Virgin and Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, Ortega has expanded her portfolio with big hits, including You, The Fallout, Yes Day, Scream VI and Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix in November 2022. Alongside her impressive portfolio, the California native has made a name for herself as a bona fide fashionista.

When she first emerged on the Hollywood scene, Ortega’s wardrobe was dainty, vibrant and of course, youthful. At Mickey’s 90th Spectacular in October 2018, the then 16-year-old Babysitter: Killer Queen star looked as cute as ever in bright red jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline. She paired the number with bow-adorned sandal heels and wore Mickey Mouse-shaped sunglasses. The following year, at the Miss Bala premiere, Ortega was on trend in a sparkly blue two-piece set and glittery mules.

As she matured, so did her style. For the InStyle Golden Globes after party in January 2020, Ortega turned heads in a sheer and lace corset dress by Gretel Z. Another standout moment from the X actress came at the 2022 Met Gala when she nailed the Barbiecore trend in Valentino. Ortega walked the iconic steps in a hot pink, crystal-covered mini dress, which she paired with fuchsia tights and platform heels.

After starring in Scream, You and Wednesday, Ortega unveiled more grunge-inspired looks — possibly in honor of her work in suspenseful projects. (In Wednesday, Ortega portrays Wednesday Addams — the mysterious daughter of the beloved Addams family — as she attempts to master her psychic ability while solving a killing spree that somehow ties to her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively.)

At the Wednesday premiere, Ortega channeled her inner corpse bride in a lace slip dress by Versace that featured a high slit. She accessorized with a black tulle veil and sported smoky eye makeup. She doubled down on the grunge aesthetic in December 2022 when she traded in her long brunette locks for a shaggy wolf cut. (Fans can copy the voluminous look by using Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse, Beachy Texture Spray and Authentic Concept Airy Texture Spray, her hairstylist, David Stanwell, told Allure at the time.)

Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s best red carpet moments through the years: