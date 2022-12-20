Jenna Ortega’s Edgy Style Evolution: From Child Star to Grunge Scream Queen

After beginning her career as a child star with roles on Jane the Virgin and Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, Ortega has expanded her portfolio with big hits, including You, The Fallout, Yes Day, Scream VI and Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix in November 2022. Alongside her impressive portfolio, the California native has made a name for herself as a bona fide fashionista.
When she first emerged on the Hollywood scene, Ortega’s wardrobe was dainty, vibrant and of course, youthful. At Mickey’s 90th Spectacular in October 2018, the then 16-year-old Babysitter: Killer Queen star looked as cute as ever in bright red jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline. She paired the number with bow-adorned sandal heels and wore Mickey Mouse-shaped sunglasses. The following year, at the Miss Bala premiere, Ortega was on trend in a sparkly blue two-piece set and glittery mules.
As she matured, so did her style. For the InStyle Golden Globes after party in January 2020, Ortega turned heads in a sheer and lace corset dress by Gretel Z. Another standout moment from the X actress came at the 2022 Met Gala when she nailed the Barbiecore trend in Valentino. Ortega walked the iconic steps in a hot pink, crystal-covered mini dress, which she paired with fuchsia tights and platform heels.
After starring in Scream, You and Wednesday, Ortega unveiled more grunge-inspired looks — possibly in honor of her work in suspenseful projects. (In Wednesday, Ortega portrays Wednesday Addams — the mysterious daughter of the beloved Addams family — as she attempts to master her psychic ability while solving a killing spree that somehow ties to her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively.)
At the Wednesday premiere, Ortega channeled her inner corpse bride in a lace slip dress by Versace that featured a high slit. She accessorized with a black tulle veil and sported smoky eye makeup. She doubled down on the grunge aesthetic in December 2022 when she traded in her long brunette locks for a shaggy wolf cut. (Fans can copy the voluminous look by using Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse, Beachy Texture Spray and Authentic Concept Airy Texture Spray, her hairstylist, David Stanwell, told Allure at the time.)
Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s best red carpet moments through the years:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jenna Ortega's Edgy Style Evolution: From Child Star to Grunge Scream Queen
One to watch! Jenna Ortega is a name you should know.
After beginning her career as a child star with roles on Jane the Virgin and Disney's Stuck in the Middle, Ortega has expanded her portfolio with big hits, including You, The Fallout, Yes Day, Scream VI and Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix in November 2022. Alongside her impressive portfolio, the California native has made a name for herself as a bona fide fashionista.
When she first emerged on the Hollywood scene, Ortega's wardrobe was dainty, vibrant and of course, youthful. At Mickey's 90th Spectacular in October 2018, the then 16-year-old Babysitter: Killer Queen star looked as cute as ever in bright red jumpsuit that featured a sweetheart neckline. She paired the number with bow-adorned sandal heels and wore Mickey Mouse-shaped sunglasses. The following year, at the Miss Bala premiere, Ortega was on trend in a sparkly blue two-piece set and glittery mules.
[jwplayer PVFPdaKY-zhNYySv2]
As she matured, so did her style. For the InStyle Golden Globes after party in January 2020, Ortega turned heads in a sheer and lace corset dress by Gretel Z. Another standout moment from the X actress came at the 2022 Met Gala when she nailed the Barbiecore trend in Valentino. Ortega walked the iconic steps in a hot pink, crystal-covered mini dress, which she paired with fuchsia tights and platform heels.
After starring in Scream, You and Wednesday, Ortega unveiled more grunge-inspired looks — possibly in honor of her work in suspenseful projects. (In Wednesday, Ortega portrays Wednesday Addams — the mysterious daughter of the beloved Addams family — as she attempts to master her psychic ability while solving a killing spree that somehow ties to her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively.)
At the Wednesday premiere, Ortega channeled her inner corpse bride in a lace slip dress by Versace that featured a high slit. She accessorized with a black tulle veil and sported smoky eye makeup. She doubled down on the grunge aesthetic in December 2022 when she traded in her long brunette locks for a shaggy wolf cut. (Fans can copy the voluminous look by using Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse, Beachy Texture Spray and Authentic Concept Airy Texture Spray, her hairstylist, David Stanwell, told Allure at the time.)
Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega's best red carpet moments through the years:
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
November 2022
For the Wednesday premiere in Los Angeles, Ortega stunned in a black Versace gown.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
November 2022
She took a fashion risk in a sheer one-shoulder dress by Saint Laurent at the Critics Choice Association's 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television in Los Angeles.
Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock
October 2022
Ortega turned heads in a see-through lace dress paired with a leather trench coat and towering heels by Valentino at the label's spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2022
The Insidious: Chapter 2 actress wore a little black dress by Valentino at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles.
Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
May 2022
She opted for an all-pink ensemble by Valentino at the Met Gala in New York City.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
February 2020
Ortega was a must-see in floral frock by Raisa Vanessa at the Emma premiere in New York City.
Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
January 2020
She wore a bustier dress from Gretel Z at the InStyle Golden Globes after party in Los Angeles.
Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock
January 2019
Ortega rocked a blue two-piece set at the Miss Bala premiere in Los Angeles.
Credit: by MediaPunch/Shutterstock
October 2018
The American Carnage actress wore a red belted jumpsuit at Mickey's 90 Spectacular in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
October 2018
She wore a glossy black crop top and high-waisted pants at the Venom premiere in Los Angeles.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
August 2018
Ortega suited up in an army green shirt jacket and leather shorts at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
August 2018
The Richie Rich actress attended the Imagen Awards in a feather and tulle mini dress.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
March 2018
She wore a red, blue and black striped dress at the Ready Player One premiere in Los Angeles
Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock
December 2017
Ortega stepped out in a pleated gown with jewel accents at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in Los Angeles.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
August 2016
She wore a patterned romper and yellow heels at the Pete's Dragon premiere in Los Angeles.