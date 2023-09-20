Deryck Whibley is thankful to be alive after recently being rushed to the ER.

The Sum 41 frontman , 43, gave an update to his fans on Tuesday, September 19, days after he was hospitalized for a terrifying case of pneumonia. “I wanted to take a min[ute] to say thank you to everyone for so much love and support,” wrote Whibley in his social media message. “Although I’m not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this.”

He continued: “I’m still bedridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine.”

Despite this incident, Whibley promised that he would be back on his feet for the 2023 edition of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“I plan on being my absolute best for When We Were Young next month,” he vowed. “That’s my goal.” He signed the message with a heart emoji, adding, “Thank you, so much love. Deryck.”

Whibley’s wife, Ariana Cooper Whibley, first revealed her husband’s health scare on Friday, September 15. “Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary, but the universe had a different plan for us,” she captioned an Instagram post showing her holding her husband’s hand in the hospital. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

She seemingly referenced Deryck’s 2014 hospitalization due to alcoholism and severe liver and kidney damage, noting, “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Shortly after making her announcement, Ariana — who married Deryck in 2015 and welcomed children with him in 2020 and 2023 –– said the musician had been discharged from the medical facility after “responding so well to his treatments.”

“I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us,” she added. “We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”