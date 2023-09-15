Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been hospitalized for pneumonia after the band recently wrapped up their U.S. tour.

“Deryck and I were [supposed] to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” Whibley’s wife, Ari Whibley, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, September 15. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia.”

In the post, Ari, 32, shared a photo of her holding Deryck’s hand as the musician, 43, has a pulse oximeter hooked up to his finger and an IV attached to his arm. She also shared a photo of Deryck being put into an ambulance.

“The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure,” she continued. “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

She continued: “I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

This isn’t Deryck’s first time battling a health scare. In 2014, the singer was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in his home. Deryck later admitted that his “liver and kidneys collapsed” due to excessive alcohol use.

“The reason I got so sick is from all the hard boozing I’ve been doing over the years,” Deryck shared in a post on his website at the time. “It finally caught up to me. I was drinking hard every day. I was sitting at home, poured myself another drink around midnight and was about to watch a movie when all of a sudden I didn’t feel so good. I then collapsed to the ground unconscious. My fiancée got me rushed to the hospital where they put me into the intensive care unit. I was stuck with needles and I.V.’s all over.”

Prior to Deryck’s recent hospitalization, he and Sum 41 had just wrapped up their U.S. tour with Simple Plan and The Offspring. The Canadian group — which has yet to comment on Deryck’s current status — has one show remaining in Paris in November.

Earlier this year, Sum 41 — which also consists of Dave Baksh, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo — announced they planned to disband after they finished up their 2023 tour dates.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band wrote in a statement via Instagram in May. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Before tying the knot with Ari in 2015, Deryk was previously married to Avril Lavigne from 2006 to 2010. Lavigne, now 38, filed for divorce in October 2009. The exes have remained on good terms and even collaborated on her 2011 album, Goodbye Lullaby.