Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been discharged from the hospital after he was admitted for pneumonia.

“I’m very happy to be giving this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments,” Whibley’s wife, Ari Whibley, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 16. “He is now under the care of his mother [Michelle Gordon], who is a registered nurse and myself.”

Ari, 32, continued: “The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain.”

Ari — who married the musician, 43, in 2015 — uploaded a photo of a pink bouquet sitting on a mantle next to a slew of family portraits. She also reiterated her gratitude for supporters’ well wishes amid Deryck’s health scare.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us,” Ari concluded. “We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”

Ari announced on Friday, September 15, that Deryck had been admitted to a local hospital ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary.

“We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia,” she wrote on Instagram. “The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

Related: Shocking Band Exits Through the Years Going their own way. For some musical artists, they needed to leave their former bands to explore opportunities as a solo act. Zayn Malik did just that in 2015. He left his longtime One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne to embark upon a solo music career, dropping his debut […]

Deryck was previously hospitalized in 2014, where he was in a coma for three days after collapsing at home. The singer was ultimately diagnosed with liver and kidney failure.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“The reason I got so sick is from all the hard boozing I’ve been doing over the years,” Deryck wrote via his website at the time. “It finally caught up to me. I was drinking hard every day. I was sitting at home, poured myself another drink around midnight and was about to watch a movie when all of a sudden I didn’t feel so good. I then collapsed to the ground unconscious. My fiancée got me rushed to the hospital where they put me into the intensive care unit. I was stuck with needles and I.V.’s all over.”

Deryck, who has since gotten sober, had recently wrapped Sum 41’s final tour before his pneumonia battle. Sum 41 — which also consists of Dave Baksh, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo — announced in May that they were disbanding after 27 years together.