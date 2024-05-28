Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Why Sunny Hostin Used a Writers Room for the Sex Scenes in Her New Novel

By
Why Sunny Hostin Used a Writers Room for the Sex Scenes in Her New Book
Sunny Hostin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her latest novel, Sunny Hostin got a little erotic help from her friends. 

On the Tuesday, May 28, episode of The View, cohost Joy Behar asked Hostin, 55, whether the sex scenes in her new book, Summer on Highland Beach, were written out of “personal experience.”

“No, I didn’t,” Hostin said definitively. “I have a writers room of men and women. We write them together because I’m a repressed Catholic. I just can’t write them.”

Hostin continued, “Who knew my friends were this sexy? We get together, men and women. We’re looking at it from a female gaze, but they help me write the book.”

Sunny Hostin Is Always Surprised When Former Cohosts Talk Negatively About The View

Related: Sunny Hostin Is ‘Surprised’ When Former 'View' Cohosts Talk Trash

Summer on Highland Beach the third entry in Hostin’s New York Times best-selling Summer Beach series — takes place on the shores of the oldest Black resort community, which was founded in the late 1800s by Frederick Douglass. 

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Hostin explained why the historic location was chosen. 

“It’s really important to me. I feel like we don’t know a lot of our history,” Hostin explained earlier this month. “American history is so young, we haven’t been a country for that long. It’s a shame that a lot of young people just don’t know our history. Older people too. There’s been this erasure of truly what American history is, which covers so many people, places and things.”

After all, Sunny knows a thing or two about the current mindsets of young people. She and husband Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin share son Gabriel, 21, a junior at Harvard University, and daughter Paloma, 17, who will begin her freshman year at Cornell University in the fall. 

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sunny Hostin If Shed Allow Sherri Shepherd to Date Her 21 Year Old Son

Related: Sunny Hostin Awkwardly Responds to Sherri Shepherd's Interest in Her Son

During the writing process for her new book, Sunny said both Gabriel and Paloma afforded their mother the necessary freedom to get the job done. 

Prettygarden Wrap Floral Maxi Dress

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Best-Selling Wrap Dress is 37% off! View Deal

“They’re so understanding,” she told Us. “When Mom has to lock her home office because I’m writing — I write at night, it’s part of my process — I generally try to write when I’m done helping them. We always eat as a family together, so after dinner I go into my little room and close the door and I’m working and I’m writing.”

Sunny continued, “They sometimes come in and say ‘Good night, don’t forget to get some sleep.’ They check on me, which is pretty spectacular.”

Summer on Highland Beach is available now. 

In this article

Sunny Hostin
The View Cast Bio

The View

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!