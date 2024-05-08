Sunny Hostin knows cougars are on the prowl when it comes to her 21-year-old son, Gabriel.

Things have reached such a fever pitch over Gabriel — who recently completed his junior year at Harvard University — that thirst for him has crept into his mother’s other talk show appearances, including a stint on Sherri last week.

“I was watching you on the Sherri Shepherd show and she was out of her mind over your son,” Joy Behar told Sunny, 55, on The View Wednesday, May 8. “What the heck was that about?”

Behar, 81, added, “The kid is hot, but really.”

During the segment in question, Shepherd, 57, showed off a shirtless picture of Gabriel during his birthday trip to Ibiza last year. “I think he’s real hot,” Shepherd told Hostin. “Tell him to come over to Auntie Sherri.”

Hostin admitted on The View that “she’s used to that with him,” but it didn’t stop moderator Whoopi Goldberg from bringing up the million-dollar question.

Goldberg, 68, asked, “So you’re OK if Sherri calls him?”

All Hostin could do was laugh and cover her embarrassed face as Goldberg threw to commercial break.

During her Friday, May 3, appearance on Sherri, Hostin was happy to gush about Gabriel and “the young man that he’s become,” but when a shirtless photo of Gabriel popped up during the interview, Shepherd got distracted.

Shepherd said, “I was just talking about how I like older men, but I like hard chests too.”

However, Shepherd — who was a cohost on The View from 2007 to 2014 — was able to calm herself down to congratulate Hostin on Gabriel and her daughter, Paloma, 17.

Shepherd said, “I love seeing you and I love hearing about the kids as they’re getting older.”

The discussion about Shepherd and Gabriel on The View was preceded by a breakdown of the new movie The Idea of You, which stars Anne Hathaway as a woman who falls in love with the lead singer of a boy band.

Goldberg pushed back at the fantasy of being with a younger man, as depicted in the movie.

“There’s some things you have to give to older men, OK?” Goldberg said. “They know their way around. You don’t have to explain a lot of stuff. You might have to point stuff out! But you don’t have to explain it.”