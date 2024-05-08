Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sunny Hostin If She’d Allow Sherri Shepherd to Date Her 21-Year-Old Son

By
Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sunny Hostin If Shed Allow Sherri Shepherd to Date Her 21 Year Old Son
Courtesy of Sunny Hostin/Instagram

Sunny Hostin knows cougars are on the prowl when it comes to her 21-year-old son, Gabriel.

Things have reached such a fever pitch over Gabriel — who recently completed his junior year at Harvard University — that thirst for him has crept into his mother’s other talk show appearances, including a stint on Sherri last week.

“I was watching you on the Sherri Shepherd show and she was out of her mind over your son,” Joy Behar told Sunny, 55, on The View Wednesday, May 8. “What the heck was that about?”

Behar, 81, added, “The kid is hot, but really.”

Famous Families! See Celebrity Kids Who Dated Each Other Over the Years

Related: Famous Families! See Celebrity Kids Who’ve Dated Other Stars’ Children Over the ...

During the segment in question, Shepherd, 57, showed off a shirtless picture of Gabriel during his birthday trip to Ibiza last year. “I think he’s real hot,” Shepherd told Hostin. “Tell him to come over to Auntie Sherri.”

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sunny Hostin If Shed Allow Sherri Shepherd to Date Her 21 Year Old Son
Whoopi Goldberg Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Hostin admitted on The View that “she’s used to that with him,” but it didn’t stop moderator Whoopi Goldberg from bringing up the million-dollar question.

Goldberg, 68, asked, “So you’re OK if Sherri calls him?”

All Hostin could do was laugh and cover her embarrassed face as Goldberg threw to commercial break.

During her Friday, May 3, appearance on Sherri, Hostin was happy to gush about Gabriel and “the young man that he’s become,” but when a shirtless photo of Gabriel popped up during the interview, Shepherd got distracted.

Shepherd said, “I was just talking about how I like older men, but I like hard chests too.”

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sunny Hostin If Shed Allow Sherri Shepherd to Date Her 21 Year Old Son
Sherri Shepherd Denise Truscello/Getty Images for QVC

However, Shepherd — who was a cohost on The View from 2007 to 2014 — was able to calm herself down to congratulate Hostin on Gabriel and her daughter, Paloma, 17.

Shepherd said, “I love seeing you and I love hearing about the kids as they’re getting older.”

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Ana Navarro Alyssa Farah Griffin Set Join The View New Cohosts

Related: The View' Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left

The discussion about Shepherd and Gabriel on The View was preceded by a breakdown of the new movie The Idea of You, which stars Anne Hathaway as a woman who falls in love with the lead singer of a boy band.

Goldberg pushed back at the fantasy of being with a younger man, as depicted in the movie.

“There’s some things you have to give to older men, OK?” Goldberg said. “They know their way around. You don’t have to explain a lot of stuff. You might have to point stuff out! But you don’t have to explain it.”

In this article

1253035159sherri shepherd b

Sherri Shepherd

Sunny Hostin
1260376456whoopi goldberg 206

Whoopi Goldberg
The View Cast Bio

The View

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!