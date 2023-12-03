Supernatural alum Mark Sheppard revealed he narrowly survived a recent health scare.

“You’re not going to believe this!” Sheppard, 59, shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 2, alongside a picture of him lying in the hospital, donning a gown and monitors attached to his body. “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen.”

In his candid post, the English actor revealed he’s had “6 massive heart attacks” and has been “brought back from the dead 4 times.” Sheppard explained he “apparently had a 100% blockage in my [left anterior descending artery] LAD.”

“The widowmaker,” he said, referring to a large heart attack that occurs when blood can’t move through the LAD, which supplies the most blood to the heart muscle, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Sheppard went on to sing his wife Sarah Louise Fudge’s praises. (The pair got engaged in August 2015 and tied the knot the following November. They share daughter Isabella, 7. Sheppard was previously married to Jessica Sheppard, and the two share sons Max and Will.) He also gave thanks to the medics.

“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this,” Sheppard reflected. “My chances of survival were virtually nil.”

Despite this sentiment, Sheppard, who played Crowley on The CW paranormal drama series, which aired from 2005 to 2020, added: “I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily.”

Several of Sheppard’s former costars took to the comment section to wish him well, including Misha Collins and Felicia Day.

“Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal,” Collins, 49, who portrayed Castiel on the series, commented on the post.

Day, 44, who played Charlie Bradbury on Supernatural, also penned Sheppard a message on his post: “Omg mark I am so glad you’re recovering this is awful! Sending all my love to you and the family ❤️,” she wrote.

Aside from his former costars, Sheppard also received support from the Los Angeles Fire Department, whom he credited for saving his life in the post.

“We’re so glad to hear of your outcome and wish you a full and speedy recovery!” the Los Angeles Fire Department account commented on the post.