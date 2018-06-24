Suri Cruise for the win! The 12-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes spent her Sunday selling lemonade during New York City’s Gay Pride parade on June 24.

An eyewitness tell Us Weekly that Suri, who was watched over by her nanny, “had a little stand set up with about four of her friends.” Suri and pals were charging $2 a glass.

“They had rainbow Rice Krispies treats and lemonade with signs all around their table for Pride,” the insider added. “She was very sweet and kind, telling everyone to enjoy their day and would smile whenever someone walked past! Very sweet.”

Attendees of the parade — which celebrates the LGBTQ community — were quick to show their appreciation and adoration for the Suri.

“When Suri Cruise sells you lemonade at the Pride Parade,” one commenter gushed. “Just bought some pride lemonade from suri cruise haha casual nyc days,” another added.

The parade saw thousands celebrate in rainbow gear as they walked through Greenwich Village and up Fifth Avenue, according to USA Today. This year’s grand marshals included tennis legend Billie Jean King, transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal.

Suri, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Big Apple. The mother-daughter duo, who live in Manhattan, often spend time together taking in the sights of New York City — sometimes even partying in the comfort of their own home.

Most recently, the famous twosome cozied up and watched the 2018 Oscars together. Holmes documented the night in a sweet black-and-white Instagram post in March. She captioned the first pic: “Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!!!!!!!”

The Dawson’s Creek alum later added a picture of the two cuddling together on the couch. The two also sat courtside at Madison Square Garden in December as they smiled together and watched the New York Knicks play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 and divorced in July 2012.

