Survivor host Jeff Probst announced that the era of the “Sia Prize” has come to an end.

“It’s the end of one of the most unique eras in the history of Survivor,” Probst wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, May 24. “After eight years, 14 seasons, 19 players and over $1,000,000 awarded, Survivor is officially bringing the Sia Prize to a triumphant end!”

In his statement, Probst recalled the inception of the “Sia Prize” eight years ago, when popstar Sia attended the live finale of Survivor: Kaoh Rong in 2016. “She was so taken by [contestant Tai Trang’s] commitment to protecting a chicken from being eaten that she awarded him $50,000 of her own money,” Probst recalled, saying the gesture left everyone in attendance “shocked.”

The Survivor host added that this moment was “the beginning of what became affectionately known as ‘The Sia Prize.’” He said, “And over the many years, Sia has brought so much joy to so many players and it was always straight from her heart.”

Sia has awarded over $1 million to former Survivor contestants over the last eight years, with the amount she awards for each player ranging between $14,000 to $100,000. The singer has previously explained that she typically awards $15K because it is the most she can give without players needing to pay taxes.

“It is with tremendous gratitude and admiration to Sia that we bring to a close one of the most unique relationships a TV show could ever have with a pop star of Sia’s global wattage,” Probst concluded. “I’m really honored for Survivor to have this one of a kind association with Sia. She’s in the Survivor Hall of Fame of Superfans.”

The Survivor host previously praised the songstress for her generosity, typically working with Sia to ensure the cash prizes get into the hands of her desired player. “’The Sia Award’ is a beautiful gesture,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. “It’s all her. It’s very fun to be a witness to her process.”

He added at the time, “Back when we did the live reunion shows, she would either be sitting in the audience or in my dressing room. She would watch the finale and then let me know who she wanted to receive the ‘Sia Award.’ The players would find out immediately. It was very powerful to see it go down.”

Probst did not reveal the reason behind the Sia Prize’s end in his statement.

Earlier this month, Probst teased the “new era” of Survivor in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, saying it would be “as tough if not tougher” going forward, despite the gameplay being shortened from 39 days to 26.

“I say that the new era is as tough if not tougher than the 39-day season for a myriad of reasons,” Probst told Us on May 2. “But obviously if you’re a player who played 39 days you have a little bit of pride in saying, ‘I did the full season’ but you go 18 days without any food, and then let me ask you a question, let’s see how fast you respond or don’t.”