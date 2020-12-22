Survivor Alum Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested on Larceny Charges

Former Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay was taken into police custody alongside his mother, Patsy Hall, on Friday, December 18.

An arrest information report from the City of Danville Police Depart states that Fairplay, 46, and Hall, 67, were arrested on larceny charges in Danville, Virginia. According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, the reality star allegedly stole furniture and a necklace from his grandmother, Jean Cook. Hall, for her part, was accused of being mentally abusive and taking advantage of Cook.

The criminal complaint was reportedly filed by Fairplay’s aunt. “I have been unjustly charged by a family member,” he said in a statement to the news outlet. “I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself.”

Fairplay, born John Dalton, has competed on Survivor twice. He came in third place on Survivor: Pearl Islands in 2003 and ended Survivor: Micronesia in last place in 2008.

During his time on Survivor: Pearl Islands, he falsely told his costars that his grandmother — the one he allegedly stole from — was dead to gain sympathy. Longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst called the stunt “the greatest lie in Survivor history,” later banning the controversial contestant from attending any future Survivor events that Probst is at.

“It was actually fun to work with Fairplay on the show because he’s a producer’s dream. When he shows up drunk or flips somebody off, he’s bringing you gold every time. I wish we had a Jonny Fairplay every season,” Probst, 59, told Entertainment Weekly in 2005. “Personally, however, he’s an absolute jackass whose actions at the Vanuatu finale afterparty pissed me off so much that he’s banned from any event that I’m at from now on. I’m done with Jonny Fairplay.”

Last month, the Virginia native told Entertainment Weekly what he has been up to since his time on Survivor. “I have two beautiful, amazingly intelligent daughters, Piper, age 12, and Madilyn, age 3,” he shared with the publication. “I’m a realtor in Virginia and I host a weekly reality television podcast at SurvivorNSFW.com with Matt Bischoff from Survivor: Caramoan, Zack Hacker, a USA Today best-selling author, and Karen Eisenberg, legal genius.”

The former pro-wrestler has been married to Caryn Finkbeiner since 2016. He was previously married to former America’s Next Top Model contestant Michelle Deighton from 2008 to 2011.