Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine have called a truce on their feud.

“We’re fine. Sandra is going to be who Sandra is forever, and I think I’m finding her very entertaining watching [The Traitors,]” Parvati, 41, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, February 16. “And we just saw each other in New York.”

Parvati explained that she and Sandra, 49, spent some time together as they promoted season 2 of The Traitors. (Parvati was recruited to be a traitor in the season 2 premiere, while Sandra has been a faithful.)

“She’s funny, she’s a character,” Parvati said of Sandra. “She will always want to have other people say she’s better than me, and that is fine with me. I’m fine with that.”

Sandra even posted a selfie with Parvati and costar Phaedra Parks during their time together after the show.

“Back together again. Two Traitors and a Faithful,” she captioned the sweet pic.

Parvati and Sandra have a longstanding history in the reality TV world. The duo first crossed paths when they appeared on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains which aired in 2010. Both women, who were previous winners, were placed on the villains’ tribe. While they each made it to the finale, Sandra took the crown for a second time while Parvati came in second place.

The twosome were reunited for Survivor: Winners At War, which aired in 2020, but were voted off early in the game. After appearing on the show, Sandra threw shade at Parvati on social media in January 2023. While chatting with fans in a Survivor Facebook group, Sandra critiqued Parvati’s gameplay and claimed she wasn’t a nice person. After seeing Sandra’s remarks, Parvati fired back.

“Call me anything, but please don’t call me nice,” Parvati wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Nice girls don’t win Survivor or build lives they love. @sassysdt you can keep my name in your mouth to stay relevant. I ain’t mad at ya & thanks for the compliment.”

Months after the interaction, the pair met again to film season 2 of The Traitors, which began airing in January. During the premiere, Sandra and Parvati sat down to work things out with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Peppermint there to mediate.

“Peppermint brought us together and I was like, this could go either really terribly or be fine,” Parvati recalled on Friday. “So I just went with it, and Sandra was going with it, and I was like, ‘OK, let’s just move past this and not have to deal with it anymore.’”

While Parvati noted that the situation between her and Sandra was “incredibly awkward,” she revealed that Sandra ultimately admitted she was at fault for the twosome’s feud.

“After that moment with Sandra and I and Peppermint, the other [Real] Housewives were on Sandra, ‘Who started the feud? It was you, wasn’t it?’ And Sandra was like, ‘Yeah, it was me’” Parvati shared. “And so she wasn’t out of the hot seat after that little rendezvous with me and her and Peppermint.”