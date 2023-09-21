The season 2 cast of The Traitors has been announced — and Us Weekly is breaking down our predictions for who will flourish and who will flop.

The group of 21 contestants features Real Housewives, athletes, champions of shows including Survivor and The Challenge and one former Member of Parliament. On The Traitors, the eclectic group will work together to discover and banish the titular saboteurs among them in the hopes of sharing a $250,000 prize.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll through to see Us Weekly’s predictions for how each member of the Traitors season 2 cast will perform: